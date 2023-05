Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles during a 126-121 Philadelphia 76ers win at Crypto.com Arena on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE

Carmelo Anthony, one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, officially announced his retirement from the league Monday.

He played 19 seasons in the NBA — notably for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks — and made 10 All-Star teams, six All-NBA first-teams and won three gold and one bronze Olympic medals. Anthony also landed on the NBA's all-time 75th anniversary team and ranks 11th all-time in points scored.