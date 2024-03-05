Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL offseason primer: League's biggest rebuild faces obstacles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 07: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers reacts before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers' 2023 season: 2-15, missed playoffs

Overview: This is the NFL's biggest rebuild. Even more daunting is the task doesn't look promising under team owner David Tepper, whose patience and temperament have drawn criticism. Tossing a drink into the stands in a fit of frustration is never a good look for anyone over the age of 5.

Contributing to the Carolina blues was a poor rookie season for No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young. His NFL start looked even rougher when comparing it to the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud, who was drafted after Young and went on to have the greatest QB rookie season.

This is the task for rookie head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, who replaced Scott Fitterer. It's tough one for the Panthers, who currently don't have a first-round draft pick.

Key free agents

DE Brian BurnsS Jeremy ChinnLB Frankie LuvuEDGE Yetur Gross-MatosCB Shaquill GriffinWR DJ CharkCB CJ HendersonS Sam Franklin Jr.

Who's in/out: All eyes will be on Burns, who received the Panthers' non-exclusive franchise tag but wants a top-market deal after playing out the final season of his rookie contract. Could the floor be $23 million to $24 million per season as he's free to negotiate with other teams? Chinn was frustrated with his role under coordinator Ejiro Evero, so a Carolina exit wouldn't be surprising. The Panthers are expected to make a push to keep Luvu, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Key free agent needs

Wide receiverOffensive lineEDGE rusher, if Burns leaves

Why the holes? The Panthers lacked for dynamic options in the passing game with Adam Thielen (1,014 receiving yards) and Chark (525) leading the wide receivers room. Not great options for Young. Also not great for Young: running for his life behind a bad offensive line. Young took 62 sacks in 16 games. Only Washington's Sam Howell took more (65).

Do they have the money?

The Panthers have a good amount of salary-cap space, as they’re $36.2 million under the cap, according to Spotrac.

Potential notable cuts

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.TE Ian Thomas

Why they might be gone: Marshall, who is scheduled to be a $1.8 million hit on the salary cap, brought little to the offense with 139 receiving yards and 19 catches in nine games. According to an ESPN report, Marshall sought a trade in October. There were no takers. Meanwhile, Thomas is scheduled to be a $6 million cap hit. He was placed on injured reserve in mid October.

2023 NFLPA report card

Draft picks

2nd round: No. 333rd round: No. 654th round5th round (from Titans)5th round (from 49ers)6th round (from Cardinals)

Good draft fit

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Why him? The Panthers need any kind of an upgrade at wideout and Polk projects high value. Polk ranked No. 34 on Nate Tice's Top 40 big board for Yahoo Sports. "Polk has above-average-to-good size, speed, foot quickness, contact balance," Tice wrote in his evaluation. "He might not have true No. 1 option upside, but he can carve out a role in a lot of different types of offenses at the NFL level and become a reliable target-eater no matter what's asked of him."

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

How many miracles does Canales have in his bag of tricks? His fingerprints were all over Geno Smith's breakout in 2022, and Canales coached up Baker Mayfield to a snappy comeback 2023 season. Can Canales rebuild Young's fledgling career? That's the first priority here, though a big assist would come from help in the receivers room, where things are rather grim. Carolina doesn't have a lot of draft capital, but the gaps on the outside can't be ignored. — Scott Pianowski