Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers, give up Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and 1st round picks

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Boston Celtics saw the Milwaukee Bucks get Damian Lillard in a trade, and decided they would also get in on the action. Boston reportedly traded Robert Williams, Malcolm Brodgon, a 2024 first-round pick and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This story will be updated.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!