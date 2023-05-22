Celtics' locker room rift, Nuggets' patience & Melo retires | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Jared Greenberg from TNT and NBA TV joins Vincent Goodwill for a fun episode of Good Word with Goodwill where the guys discuss problems in the Celtics locker room, Jimmy Butler being different, how the Nuggets built their team and the retirement of Carmelo Anthony.

After getting blown out by the Miami Heat last night, this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast starts with Vincent Goodwill and NBA TV's Jared Greenberg talking about what is wrong with the Boston Celtics and if there are problems in the locker room that could lead to big shifts this offseason.

But the guys eventually come back around to the Miami Heat and, specifically, Jimmy Butler. Vincent tells a story from his time covering Jimmy on the Bulls and concludes that Butler has already played himself into the Basketball Hall of Fame through his playoff exploits.

The Denver Nuggets look like the most complete and dominant team in the playoffs so far, taking a 3-0 lead into Los Angeles against the Lakers tonight, and part of that is due to the patience they have had with their roster and coaching staff. Through every failure, they’ve learned and grown and now they could be set up for a dynastic run.

Speaking of the Lakers, the guys aren’t sure if the Lakers are good or if the Grizzlies and Warriors just imploded at a time that worked out great for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They’re also a little worried about what Rob Pelinka might do to this roster in the offseason.

Finally, we couldn’t end the podcast without paying some respect to the most underrated player of his generation: Carmelo Anthony. He announced his retirement from the NBA earlier today, leaving him 11th in points scored all-time. He never won a ring, and that could end up being his legacy, but let’s not let that get in the way of appreciating his impressive offensive game.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts