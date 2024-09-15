Chain official from Ravens-Raiders hospitalized after collapsing on field, receiving chest compressions

Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Rashod Bateman #7 and Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens kneel on the field during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

A frightening scene played out in the first half of Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

As the second quarter came to a close, players from both teams removed their helmets and took a knee.

CBS cameras didn’t catch what happened, but the broadcast reported that someone alongside the Baltimore sideline needed medical attention and required chest compressions. It turns out that a member of the chain-gang had collapsed.

The broadcast went to commercial without further explanation, and play resumed after a break. CBS then reported that the official was carted off the field and moving his hands while on a stretcher.

Sideline reporter AJ Ross reported that the chain-gang member "passed out" during play, but regained consciousness. Per the Ravens, he was "alert and responsive" and transported from M&T Bank Stadium to a local hospital.

The identity of the official and further details of his condition weren't immediately clear. This story will updated if more is learned about the official's condition.

