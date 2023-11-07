Chargers shut down Zach Wilson, Jets to grab 27-6 win on Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 06: John Franklin-Myers #91 of the New York Jets sacks Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

It wasn’t the best outing all around, but the Los Angeles Chargers are back to .500 on the season.

The Chargers shut down Zach Wilson and the New York Jets to grab a 27-6 win at MetLife Stadium on Monday night. That win snapped a three-game win streak by the Jets, and brought the Chargers back to 4-4 on the season after a rough start to the year.

The Chargers scored twice right out of the gate to build up a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter, which was enough to lead them to the 21-point win. Derius Davis ran back a punt return 87 yards for a touchdown to get the night started not even two minutes into the game.

ROOKIE DERIUS DAVIS TAKES THE PUNT 87 YARDS FOR SIX 🔥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oZpWpvkCeK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 7, 2023

Austin Ekeler then punched in a 1-yard touchdown later in the quarter for the Chargers.

The Jets offense, meanwhile, wasn’t doing much of anything. They settled for just two field goals on the night, and couldn’t get down the field at all. The one time they mounted a very promising drive, Wilson was sacked twice and the Jets had to settle for a 46-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Chargers got into the end zone one last time for good measure late in the fourth quarter on another short Ekeler run, which was set up by a huge Wilson fumble.

From there, the Chargers simply cruised to the win, their second straight.

Justin Herbert went 16-of-30 for 136 yards for the Chargers. Ekeler finished with 47 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and Keenan Allen had 77 yards on eight receptions.Allen surpassed 10,000 career receiving yards in the win, too, and had a ridiculous grab in what was easily the highlight of the night.

Wilson went 33-of-49 for 263 yards in the loss for the Jets. Breece Hall ran for 50 yards on 16 carries, and Garrett Wilson had 80 yards on seven receptions.

