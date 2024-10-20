Chiefs clamp down 49ers in Super Bowl rematch and are last remaining unbeaten team in NFL

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A rematch of the reigning conference champions concluded its script as the Super Bowl between them eight months ago did.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 28-18, Sunday as the Chiefs improved to 6-0 while an injury-laden 49ers team fell to 3-4.

Brock Purdy and his shorthanded pass-catching group were overwhelmed by the Chiefs’ blitzing scheme.

Each team started chaotically on a dangerous day for the passing game, Purdy and quarterback Patrick Mahomes combining for zero passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mahomes rushed for one score, Purdy for two including a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 1:08 to play that might have sparked a last comeback chance if the two-point conversion attempt had worked.

Instead, San Francisco will mull this loss while determining the severity of their latest skill player injury.

Brandon Aiyuk’s right knee collapsed from the impact of a tackle on a 15-yard catch in the final minute of the first half. He grimaced as he was carted off, soon ruled out to join Deebo Samuel (illness), Christian McCaffrey (calf/injured reserve) and Jauan Jennings (hip) as unavailable.

And while Purdy had bright spots with his cast of second- and third-string receivers, the Chiefs blitz-happy scheme was too much to overcome.

Chiefs defense intercepts Brock Purdy 3 times

After the 49ers went three and out to start the game, San Francisco’s defense snuffed out a fake-punt attempt, stopping the Chiefs a yard short on fourth-and-2. But the Niners momentum was short-lived when, a snap later, Brock Purdy dropped back with edge rusher George Karlaftis closing in, and 11 yards down field safety Justin Reid snagged the pass intended for George Kittle.

Four more interceptions would follow.

Mahomes’ first came on the following series, when defensive tackle Kalia Davis tipped and then snagged his pass on second-and-15.

The 49ers capitalized on the turnover with the first points of the day, a 55-yard field goal that capitalized primarily on a pass interference flag Reid drew.

But as the Niners failed to find the end zone throughout the first half, the Chiefs levied trick plays and Xavier Worthy end-arounds, Mahomes defensive diagnoses and Mahomes physics so unusual that Tom Brady wondered on the broadcast if Bill Belichick was at home “ripping out his hair” watching Mahomes break “every quarterback rule I learned.”

No matter: Mahomes did enough to get the Chiefs to the red zone five times, running back Kareem Hunt rushing for each of the Chiefs’ first two touchdowns.

Tight coverage limited Purdy’s targets while unblocked blitzers rushed his mechanics, neutralizing third-down attempt after third-down attempt.

The 49ers’ brightest spot of the first half was receiver Ricky Pearsall catching a 6-yard pass with 1:32 to play in the first half, less than two months after the rookie was shot in an alleged armed robbery attempt.

Pearsall made his regular-season debut this week.

Whether that juiced the 49ers directly or the timing was coincidental, Purdy completed his next three straight passes – a 41-yarder down the left sideline to Kittle, a short pass to Jordan Mason and then a 15-yarder to Aiyuk.

But Aiyuk’s knee buckled on the play, the grimacing receiver carted off after a visit to the blue medical tent. The 49ers’ field goal before halftime narrowed their deficit to one score. But they’d never catch the Chiefs.

The 49ers opened the second half with a level of resolve their day’s fortune didn’t guarantee. When Chiefs first-round rookie receiver Xavier Worthy slipped on a corner route after Mahomes had released his pass, 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir capitalized for the interception. When the passing game continued to struggle, Purdy scrambled for nine yards on third down and then the quarterback keeper on fourth-and-1. That would set up San Francisco’s first touchdown, a Purdy sneak featuring three tight ends and two pulling right guards with 10:29 to play in the third.

“That was pretty sick,” Brady raved of the play’s design.

A seeming miscommunication between Purdy and a flatter-than-the-throw Ronnie Bell gave the Chiefs their second interception. The Chiefs marched down the field courtesy a mix of run and pass plays highlighted by Mahomes scrambling up the left sideline on second-and-7, pump-faking and directing his eyes to alleged threat areas sufficiently to somehow pick up 33 yards.

The Niners would never catch up.