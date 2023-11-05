Chiefs hook and ladder a Tyreek Hill fumble, go up 21-0 in the first half

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper) (Greg M. Cooper/AP)

This is the game Tyreek Hill couldn't wait for.

For the first time since being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Hill was facing his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The reunion couldn't possibly be going any worse.

Hill made a living helping the Chiefs light up the scoreboard, and he did so again for old time's sake in front of fans in Frankfurt, Germany.

Trailing 14-0 with the half winding down, Tua Tagovailoa threw a quick screen to Hill that looked bad from the jump, but ended worse than anyone on the Dolphins sideline could've imagined.

A play that was going to go for a seven-yard loss, turned into a scoop-and-score touchdown by the Kansas City's defense. As Hill tried securing the ball, cornerback Trent McDuffie stripped him, safety Mike Edwards recovered it and as Hill tried to tackle him, Edwards lateralled the ball to safety Bryan Cook.

Cook ran and high stepped 59 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown that put the Chiefs up 21-0 going into the half.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!!?! pic.twitter.com/DnfmGOunnL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2023

Through two quarters, Hill had five catches for 39 yards and the Dolphins didn't convert a single third down — going 0 for 5.

On the other side, the Chiefs scored their first opening-drive touchdown of their season when quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Rashee Rice for an 11-yard score. In the second quarterback, Mahomes found Jerick McKinnon for a 17-yard touchdown.