Chiefs sign head coach Andy Reid, president Mark Donovan, GM Brett Veach to contract extensions

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a new deal.

As do president Mark Donovan and General Manager Brett Veach. The Chiefs announced on Monday that they have signed all three to contract extensions.

Terms of the deals weren't announced, but the Chiefs vowed in the announcement that "the leadership team of the Chiefs will remain in place for the long-term future."

The news arrives months after the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five seasons under the leadership group and puts to final rest prior speculation that Reid was considering retiring. Reid confirmed shortly after February's Super Bowl victory that he intended to return, and now he has a new deal in place to ensure that he does.

