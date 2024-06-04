Christian McCaffrey signs 2-year, $38 million extension with 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has signed a two-year extension that will see him average $19 million per season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year will see his salary increase $8 million and he will also receive $24 million more in guaranteed money.

That bump in salary will make the 27-year-old McCaffrey the NFL's highest-paid running back.

McCaffrey was set to make $11.8 million for the 2024 NFL season, which is from the contract he signed while with the Carolina Panthers.

The 27-year-old McCaffrey rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and recorded 564 receiving yards and seven TDs.

This story will be updated.

