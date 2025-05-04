The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse, payouts: How much did Scottie Scheffler earn for his win at TPC Craig Ranch?

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts after putting for an eagle on the ninth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Nobody was catching Scottie Scheffler this week. He more than made sure of that.

The top-ranked golfer in the world absolutely ran away with his hometown tournament this week to claim his first win of the PGA Tour season. Scheffler flew ahead to an eight-shot win over the field at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and reached 31-under for the week — which set a new tournament record and matched the Tour's all-time scoring record. He's now the first wire-to-wire winner at the event in more than four decades, and the first hometown winner since 2007.

As a result, Scheffler is taking home a $1.782 million check.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson offered a $9.9 million purse this summer. While that's a good chunk of money, it's significantly less than what is offered at the major championships and the Tour's signature events. Those tournaments typically offer a $20 million purse, while the major championships and The Players Championship surpass that. The Masters, for example, offered a $21 million purse last month — which was a record for the event and sent Rory McIlroy home with a $4.2 million check after he completed the career grand slam .

Scheffler has now won 14 times in his career, half of which came last season — when he won The Players Championship, the Masters and the Tour Championship, among others. He’s not missed a cut this season and has now six top-10 finishes in nine starts. While he’s not been winning until now, Scheffler clearly hasn’t lost a step.

Here’s a look at how much Scheffler and the rest of the field earned this week at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson payouts

1. Scottie Scheffler — $1.782 million2. Erik van Rooyen — $1.079 million3. Sam Stevens — $683,1004. Jordan Spieth — $485,100T5. Sam Burns, Mark Hubbard, Takumi Kanaya, Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk, Ricky Castillo — $305,972T13. Antoine Rozner, Jhonattan Vegas — $200,475T15. Matt McCarty, Chris Gotterup, Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ, Vince Whaley, Kevin Roy, Patrick Rodgers, Andrew Putnam — $136,719T25. Ross Steelman, Pierceson Coody, Danny Walker, Nico Echavarria — $79,447.50T29. Kevin Yu, Taylor Dickson, Thorbjørn Olesen, Trey Mullinax — $66,330T33. Doug Ghim, Harry Hall, Niklas Norgaard, Michael Thorbjornsen, Ben Martin, Sungjae Im — $52,800T39. Jake Knapp, Rikuya Hoshino, Alex Smalley, Joseph Bramlett, Sami Valimaki, Nate Lashley — $40,095T45. Henrik Norlander, Matteo Manassero, Davis Riley — $31,18548. Rasmus Højgaard — $27,621T49. Karl Vilips, Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire — $25,443T52. David Skinns, Ben Kohles, Thomas Rosenmueller, Rico Hoey — $23,710.50T56. Isaiah Salinda, Nicolai Højgaard, Matt Kuchar, Stephan Jaeger — $22,770T60. Ben An, Cam Davis, Ryan Fox, Victor Perez — $21,97864. Brandon Matthews — $21,483T65. Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler — $21,186T67. Camilo Villegas, Alejandro Tosti, Rafael Campos — $20,69170. John Pak — $20,295