Clayton Kershaw not expected to miss Dodgers start after death of his mother

Clayton Kershaw FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw watches before Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Los Angeles. The Dodgers and three-time Cy Young Award winner Kershaw reached an agreement on a contract extension Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, that will keep the seven-time All-Star with the club through 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Clayton Kershaw is expected to take the mound for his scheduled start on Tuesday despite the recent death of his mother.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters of the plan on Sunday, per the Los Angeles Times.

"He's doing OK," Roberts said. "I'm sure this is a day he has a heavy heart. But as far as I understand, he'll make his start on Tuesday."

Roberts clarified the baseball plans after Kershaw's wife Ellen announced Saturday that his mother Marianne died earlier in the day. Ellen made the announcement at the dedication two Inglewood baseball fields sponsored by Kershaw's charity Kershaw's Challenge. She said that Marianne — who raised Kershaw as a single mother — cultivated his for baseball.

"One person in particular cultivated that love in Clayton, his dear mama Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games," Ellen said. "She sat front row, cheering him on, not so subtly, and keep score in a book to keep her nerves at bay. ...

"She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ball player that he is today."

The Dodgers are scheduled to face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Kershaw is off to an outstanding start for the Dodgers, who are in first place in the NL West with a 26-15 record. The three-time Cy Young winner boats a 2.36 ERA and 0.946 Whip with 56 strikeouts and 10 walks issued in 49.2 innings. He leads the NL in wins with a 6-2 record on the mound.

The Dodgers built in a contingency plan in case he can't go on Tuesday. They scratched top pitching prospect Gavin Stone from his scheduled start on Sunday. They'll have the option to call him up if needed.