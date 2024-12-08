Clemson wins ACC championship, automatic playoff berth on walkoff field goal to defeat SMU, 34–31

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Nolan Hauser's 56-yard field goal as time expired lifted Clemson to a 34–31 win over SMU in the ACC championship game.

With the win, Clemson shook up the College Football Playoff standings by earning an automatic berth into the College Football Playoff as a conference champion.

SMU tied the game at 31–31 with 16 seconds remaining in regulation with Kevin Jennings hitting Roderick Daniels Jr. on an out route for a four-yard TD. The play was reviewed, but Daniels clearly dragged his right foot in bounds for the catch.

