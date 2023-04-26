Clippers star Kawhi Leonard reportedly has torn meniscus in his right knee

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 18: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 18, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 123-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It took fewer than 24 hours for the Los Angeles Clippers' playoff exit to get worse. Star forward Kawhi Leonard reportedly sustained a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Leonard's injury was discovered prior to Game 3, and caused him to miss the final three games of the Clippers' playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers lost the series in five games.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Leonard averaged 35 points in first two games of this postseason vs. Suns before the meniscus injury was revealed and he was shut down by medical staff. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2023

Leonard put up strong numbers in the first two games in the series, scoring 38 points in a Game 1 win and 31 points in a Game 2 loss.

It's unclear how long Leonard, 31, will be sidelined due to the injury.

This story will be updated.