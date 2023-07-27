Colorado to Big 12, Jim Harbaugh's expected suspension & moving the Ohio State/Michigan game

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the breaking development that the University of Colorado is expected to join the Big 12 in 2024.

In a very busy week with many headlines, the Colorado Buffaloes stole the show. After leaving the Big 12 in 2010, it is basically a done deal that Colorado will return to the conference after their patience with the Pac-12 wore thin. The guys speculate which other schools could join Colorado in the move & if it is even a good move in the first place.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking at the very real possibility of being suspended for the first four games of the 2023 college football season. Not all hope is lost for Michigan fans as the games should be easy in his absence, but some are shocked that the NCAA actually levied a punishment. The suspension stems from recruiting infractions that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Harbaugh tried to lie about, thereby making the punishment worse.

Ryan Day spoke at Big Ten media days and caused quite a stir about the chance that the Ohio State/Michigan game could be moved. Due to the elimination of the Big Ten West & Big Ten East divisions, Michigan & Ohio State’s traditional end-of-season game could be moved up to prevent playing each other in back-to-back weeks.

In Iowa news, Kirk Ferentz coined a new slogan for the Iowa football program by noting his admiration for punters. Additionally, two Iowa offensive linemen competed against each other in a hay bale throwing contest.

Lastly, Dan has a new favorite coach of the week & the Columbus Zoo made a questionable mistake.

1:00 - Colorado is moving to the Big 12

10:48 Who else could be joining Colorado in the Big 12?

24:11 Jim Harbaugh is expected to receive a 4 game suspension this season

34:46 Ryan Day stated that the Ohio State - Michigan game may get moved

42:52 Kirk Ferentz unveiled his appreciation for punters

54:00 Dan’s favorite coach of the week

56:16 The Columbus Zoo was confused about a gorilla birth

