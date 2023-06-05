Colts confirm NFL investigation after report that player bet on Indianapolis games

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 30: A Indianapolis Colts Logo on display prior to an NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts on October 30, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts confirmed on Monday that the NFL is investigating following a report that a player conducted “pervasive” betting activities, including bets on Colts games.

The Colts acknowledged the investigation in a statement.

"We are aware of the NFL's investigation and will have no further comment at this time," the statement reads.

The statement arrived moments after sports betting publication Sports Handle reported that the NFL is investigating a single Colts player for potential violations of the league's sports betting policy. A source told the outlet that evidence points to the player betting on hundreds of games, with some of those bets being placed on the Colts. It's not clear if the player is accused of betting on the Colts to win or lose. The player is not identified in the report, but is reportedly a current member of the team. Per the report, the player placed most of his bets in 2022 and some in 2023.

Indiana Gaming Commission deputy director Jenny Reske confirmed to Sports Handle that the organization is looking into the allegations.

"I can confirm that we have received information pertaining to this matter, and we are following developments," Reske said. "The IGC is not the lead agency because it involves violations of league policy. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to see if it requires any regulatory action."

Per the report, the player is believed to have placed the bets through an account opened by an acquaintance. Indiana legalized sports betting in 2019.

NFL taking aggressive action against players betting on sports

The news arrives weeks after the NFL announced suspensions of five players for violations of the league's gambling policy. Four of those players were Detroit Lions — wide receivers Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill and Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore. The fifth was Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney.

According to the NFL, Cephus, Moore and Toney bet on NFL games during the 2022 season. They were suspended indefinitely. Williams and Berryhill were found to have bet on non-NFL games from a team facility. They were handed six-game suspensions.

The Lions have sincereleased Berryhill, Cephus and Moore. Williams was a first-round pick in the 2022 draft and an integral part of the franchise's future plans. Toney remains with the Commanders.

The Athletic has since reported that a fifth unnamed Lions player is under investigation for alleged violations of the NFL's gambling policy.

The NFL suspended then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a full season in 2022 for violations of the league's sports betting policy. The case was the first high-profile instance of gambling-related league discipline in the aftermath of the widespread legalization of sports betting in 2018 following a favorable ruling by the Supreme Court.

The NFL determined that Ridley bet on the Falcons to win, but not while he was actively with the team. Ridley took a hiatus in 2021 to address his mental health, and placed the wagers during that break, according to the league.

The Falcons have since traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2018 first-round pick was reinstated in March and is eligible to play for the Jaguars this fall.