Colts owner Jim Irsay receiving medical care for 'severe respiratory illness'

NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks at a Ring of Honor induction ceremony for Tarik Glenn on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports (Max Gersh/USA TODAY Sports)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for a "severe respiratory illness," the team said in a statement released Tuesday.

The 64-year-old has served as the Colts' owner since 1997. He is "receiving excellent care," the Colts added.

Irsay has not been seen publicly in weeks, leading reporters to approach the Colts with questions about his whereabouts, ESPN's Stephen Holder noted Tuesday.

Throughout his life, Irsay has collected a robust collection of artifacts from music, American history and pop culture. He was scheduled to appear at an event in Los Angeles Thursday to exhibit the collection and preform with his rock n' roll group, the Jim Irsay Band.

In light of Irsay's condition, he will miss the event.

"[Irsay] looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible," the team said Tuesday. "We'll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers."

This story will be updated.