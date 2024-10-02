Colts' Zaire Franklin doubles down on Najee Harris criticism after middle finger gestures

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Najee Harris (22) of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Zaire Franklin is doubling down on his takes slamming Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Franklin, who called Harris “soft” on social media following their 27-24 win over Harris and the Steelers, ripped Harris again on his podcast on Wednesday.

"I don't really know that guy personally. I wouldn't say I have personal feelings towards that guy, but what I will say, first of all he flipped the double birds to our fans. That's the only thing I'm saying. That's where I'm at with it. … You flipping off my city. This is where we at … You flipping off my city coming in and then you going to go put up that type of performance, I'm gonna speak on that."

“I wouldn’t say I have personal feelings toward that guy, but what I will say is … you flipping off my city coming in and then you gonna go put out that type of performance — I’mma speak on that.” —> https://t.co/bWFdD0oyUP pic.twitter.com/xhmqLcvqNZ — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 2, 2024

Harris was seen on the screens at Lucas Oil Stadium flipping Colts fans off ahead of the game on Sunday. That didn’t sit well with Franklin, and presumably plenty of other Colts fans. So, Franklin responded on social media after the game.

Kid is soft. 84 run harder https://t.co/lwsytZkzxS — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) September 29, 2024

While the gesture itself was one thing, Franklin hit Harris for not backing it up on the field in the three point loss. Harris had just 19 rushing yards on 13 carries in the loss for Pittsburgh, and he had another 54 receiving yards on three catches. Harris, Franklin said, was complaining to the officials frequently, too.

"And then to not go out there and really be on some dog barking s**t," Franklin said. "You actually on some real soft scary, you feel me? And the last three times we played him, he really quit on [his team]."

Harris has 228 rushing yards and has yet to score a touchdown on 68 carries this season, his fourth with the Steelers. They’ll host the Dallas Cowboys next on Sunday night in an attempt to improve to 4-1 on the year.

Franklin had nine total tackles for the Colts, which brought him to 41 on the season. Their win marked their second straight after dropping back-to-back contests to start the season. They’ll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next on Sunday in Florida.