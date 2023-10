Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) taking the field to begin the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

The Washington Commanders have dealt defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sweat has recorded 21 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks through eight games this season. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract.

This story will be updated...