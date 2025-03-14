Cowboys Beef: DeMarcus Lawrence vs Micah Parsons Breakdown + NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Charles Robinson are back with another #feistyfriday edition of Inside Coverage, this time they're coming out of the gate with some beef! The guys break down DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons' back-and-forth over the Dallas Cowboys and question whether Lawrence's comments reflect something deeper going on in the locker room. Then they move on to Frank's winners and losers of free agency, discussing two NFC North rivals in depth. They wrap things up with a conversation about what this week's free agency moves mean for the upcoming draft and how it may impact players like Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, Penn State TE Tyler Warren and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

(00:30) - Cowboys beef: Lawrence & Parsons throw shade

(15:50) - Free agency winners

(37:30) - Free agency losers

(49:00) - Draft ramifications of free agency

