Cris Collinsworth on NBC's primetime schedule: 'If NBC had their choice, we would do 17 Dallas Cowboys games'

(L to R) NBC broadcasters Liam McHugh, Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) (Ron Jenkins/AP)

NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth knows some NFL fans are sick of watching the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. Collinsworth joked about that during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday, saying NBC would do "17 Dallas Cowboys games" if network executives had their way.

Collinsworth questioned that decision, calling it "insanity." He also acknowledged that the Cowboys draw ratings, which is likely the reason NBC wants to broadcast their games.

Cris Collinsworth on the @dpshow: “If NBC had their choice, we would do 17 Dallas Cowboys games.” https://t.co/CglHTdJIEB pic.twitter.com/gOtnZqG8Is — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 25, 2023

The Cowboys made three appearances on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" during the 2022 NFL season. The team also appeared on "Monday Night Football" on ESPN once and made two appearances on "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon.

The team is in for similar exposure in 2023. The Cowboys will once again appear three times on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC. That first appearance comes in Week 1, when the Cowboys will take on the New York Giants.

Collinsworth's revelation shouldn't come as a major surprise. Love them or hate them, the Cowboys are one of the biggest and most popular franchises in the sport. People are going to tune in to watch their games and NBC can't be faulted for chasing ratings.

That strategy would likely come under more scrutiny if the Cowboys were bad. Dallas went 12-5 in both 2021 and 2022. They generally play in fun and competitive games. If the Cowboys were coming off a 1-16 record and still managed to get three "Sunday Night Football" games, that might frustrate fans of other teams.

Dallas once again projects to be a competitive team in 2023, so that explains why the team is once again a popular staple in primetime games. For as much as critics want to hate on that decision, the team's matchup against the Giants in Week 1 does stand out as one of the best games on the slate.