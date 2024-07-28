Cubs get 3B Isaac Paredes from Rays in exchange for Christopher Morel, 2 prospects

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Isaac Paredes #17 of the Tampa Bay Rays in action during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs added an All-Star hitter to their lineup as they attempt to stay in the National League wild-card playoff race.

Isaac Paredes is on his way to the Cubs from the Tampa Bay Rays, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. The third baseman is batting .247 with a .793 OPS, 16 home runs, 19 doubles and 55 RBI in 425 plate appearances this season.

Paredes, 25, returns to the Cubs, who signed him as an amateur free agent out of Mexico in 2015. He played two seasons in Chicago's system before being traded to the Detroit Tigers. He will begin his arbitration eligibility next season, so the Cubs have control of him for three more seasons after this one. Paredes is likely not a short-term rental and should be Chicago's third baseman for the near future.

No doubt about Isaac Paredes' 8th home run of the year 💥 pic.twitter.com/xlUl4Kqykt — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2024

There are some questions as to how Paredes' power will play at Wrigley Field, but he brings some balance to the Cubs' lineup with a more reliable right-handed bat in the middle of the order. He also provides more defensive versatility, having played several positions around the infield during his career.

Christopher Morel has been taken out of the game after reports he's been traded to Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/JYK3spPJ32 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 28, 2024

In exchange, the Rays will receive third baseman Christopher Morel with minor league pitchers Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Tyler Kepner. Morel, 25, is batting .199 with a .676 OPS, 18 homers, 51 RBI and seven stolen bases. With one more season before he's eligible for arbitration, the Rays will have four seasons of control over Morel which is a major consideration for them.

Bigge, 26, was called up to the majors earlier this month after compiling an 0.68 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings. He made four appearances for the Cubs, striking out five batters in 3 1/3 innings. Johnson, 22, is in his first season of professional baseball, advancing from low Single-A to high-A. He has an overall 3.54 ERA in 18 appearances (10 starts) with 81 strikeouts in 61 innings.

The Cubs are six games out of the NL's last wild-card playoff spot, but have five teams ahead of them in the standings, including three of their NL Central rivals. Though adding Paredes could help their chances, this also appears to be a move for the future.