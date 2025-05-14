Dallas Cowboys to face Eagles on opening day, Chiefs on Thanksgiving

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates a sack against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While the Dallas Cowboys' full schedule for the 2025 NFL season has yet to be released, two of their high-profile matchups have been revealed ahead of Wednesday night.

America's team will open the season on September 4 with a rivalry match against the newly crowned Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' first game as champions will be streamed on Peacock from Lincoln Financial Field against their NFC East foes.

12 weeks after meeting the title holders, the Cowboys will face the Eagles' predecessor when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. America's Team has been a staple on Thanksgiving games since 1966, except in 1975 and 1977.

This year, they will host Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. in Arlington, Texas, for Kansas City's first Thanksgiving game since 2006. The Chiefs boast a 5-5 Thanksgiving record while the longtime hosts in Dallas are 34-22-1 during the holiday.

The game will also mark Patrick Mahomes' first game at AT&T Stadium as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys look to spoil the party for Chiefs fans. Fans can enjoy the action on CBS and Paramount Plus.

After making postseason appearances for three straight years, the Cowboys missed the playoffs last season after finishing with a 7-10 record.

The disastrous season led Jerry Jones' team to gather reinforcements, including wide receiver George Pickens from Pittsburgh. This season will also mark the first campaign for Brian Schottenheimer after Mike McCarthy's five-year tenure came to an end in January.

Dallas' full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET.