Dan Hurley taunts Creighton fans after leading UConn to rare win in Omaha: 'Two rings, baldy!'

Feb 11, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley waves to the crowd after the win against the Creighton Bluejays at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Dan Hurley is at it again.

The UConn head coach, shortly after grabbing a rare 70-66 win over No. 24 Creighton in Omaha on Tuesday night, made sure to taunt the Bluejays fans on his way off the court at the CHI Health Center in a way that only he could.

"Bye! Bye! Two Rings! Two Rings!"



Dan Hurley hit Creighton fans with the ring point after UConn's first win in Omaha.



📽️@GraceBBoyles #GoJays #RDJ pic.twitter.com/yN1zz1RCtA — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) February 12, 2025

"TWO RINGS BALDY!"



Dan Hurley is an absolute menace hahaha



And not for nothing, I get why people say clapping back at fans isn't the best look, but when 18,000 drunk fans are chanting "F--- Dan Hurley" for hours, I think a PG clap back is justified. pic.twitter.com/8E9ywSsmK6 — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 12, 2025

"I'm not going to lie to you, that was very gratifying," Hurley said, via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://x.com/ClaytonJCollier/status/1889542648471425371">WOWT6's Clayton Collier</a>. "I waved at some people. I just wished that there was more of them still left. There's been a lot more left when I've lost."

While it’s a rare sight to see a coach taunting opposing fans like that — Hurley may be the only major college basketball in the country actually willing to do it — it’s easy to understand why he feels like that.

Creighton has dominated the Huskies since they joined the Big East in 2020. Their win on Tuesday night was Hurley’s first in Omaha, and it came after a 14-point rally. That snapped Creighton’s nine-game win streak, and gave the Huskies a solid bounce-back win after their home loss to Rick Pitino and St. John's on Saturday.

And, of course, Hurley has led UConn to back-to-back national championships. He has the rings to back it up, and he's not going to let the moment go to waste.

"I've obviously had to walk off unceremoniously, just crushed by the crowd, cursed at," he said. "As long as they're not leaning over the rail and getting in my face, I think it's what makes college basketball so much better than any other type of basketball."

Hurley's taunts mark just his latest outburst this season, though it's by far the most benign. He went off at officials during their losing skid at the Maui Invitational earlier this year, and had to be held back by assistants before receiving a technical foul that led to them losing the game . Hurley said after the tournament that he never wanted to play in an event like it again. Then last month, Hurley ripped an official for turning his back on him .

“Don’t turn your back on me,” Hurley screamed at the official. “I’m the best coach in the f***ing sport.”

Miraculously, that did not lead to a technical foul. Hurley later doubled down and blamed the cameras for showing him more than others.

Hurley’s Huskies now hold a 17-7 record and sit in fourth in the Big East standings. While they fell out of the national rankings this week, they are still in great shape entering March and the NCAA tournament. They will travel to Seton Hall next on Saturday before matchups with Villanova and No. 9 St. John’s next week.

Clearly, Hurley isn’t going to change his coaching style anytime soon. The way it sounds, he feels it’s working for him.