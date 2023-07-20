Dan Snyder and the Commanders: A timeline of dysfunction and scandal

WFT new team name LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Dan Snyder has owned the Washington Commanders for over two decades. And in the years since he bought the team in 1999, the franchise has been plunged into the deep waters of mismanagement and constant public scandal.

Let's take a look back at everything he has put the Commanders through, from the moment he got the keys to the present day, in which NFL owners have unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the team to a group led by private equity investor Josh Harris.

May 25, 1999

Snyder, then 34 years old, buys the Commanders (then known as the Redskins) for $800 million, the most anyone had ever paid for a sports franchise at that time. He became the youngest team owner in the NFL, and then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue called Snyder "the perfect person" to continue the legacy of recently deceased team owner Jack Kent Cooke. To make the sale happen, Snyder, who had made his fortune in marketing, sold his communications company, secured a loan of over $300 million from a French bank and took on $155 million in debt from Jack Kent Cooke Stadium (now FedEx Field).

July 24, 1999

General manager Charley Casserly, who had been with the team for 23 years after working his way up the ladder from intern to executive, agrees to resign. As assistant general manager and later general manager, Casserly took Washington to four Super Bowls, winning three, and had been named mid-year executive of the year by four different publications after obtaining all of the New Orleans Saints' 1999 draft picks on the day of the draft. Snyder hired his good friend Vinny Cerrato, who spent four years as San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel, to replace him. About 18 months later, Snyder would call Casserly to tell him that he fired the wrong guy. For the next decade, Cerrato would battle the perception that he was Snyder's lapdog, and that he had a job only because he and Snyder were close friends.

Jan. 2000

Snyder's first eight months as club owner appear to be a success as the team makes the playoffs. It's one of a precious few times during his two-plus decades as team owner that Snyder and the Commanders would be considered successful, or even good. At this moment the future of the franchise remains unwritten. No one knows that the team will make the playoffs just five more times over the next 22 years, getting past the wild-card round just once.

July 2000

Snyder gives the other NFL team owners a new way to rake in more cash by making the Commanders the first team to charge admission to training camp practices. He charges $10 per person, plus $10 parking.

Dec. 2000-Jan. 2001

The famous (or infamous) Washington coaching carousel officially begins. Despite a 7-6 record with three games still to play and a playoff berth in sight, Snyder fires Norv Turner, the head coach he retained after purchasing the team. He names Terry Robiskie the interim head coach, and the team misses the playoffs after going 1-2. In January, Snyder hires Marty Schottenheimer as Turner's official replacement.

Jan. 13, 2002

Snyder fires Schottenheimer after just one season. Schottenheimer and the Commanders started the 2001 season 0-5, but went 8-3 after and nearly made the playoffs. Snyder still fired him. Two days later, Snyder hires Steve Spurrier, the legendary college football coach, to his first (and only) NFL job. Spurrier is given a five-year, $25 million contract, which was a record for a coach at the time.

Dec. 30, 2003

Spurrier resigns after two losing seasons — two of just three losing seasons in his nearly 40-year coaching career — and a total record of 12-20. In the years since resigning, Spurrier has given interviews in which he admitted that he went with Washington because it offered him the most money, but it wasn't the best situation for him as a first-time NFL coach. To replace Spurrier, Snyder brings back former Washington head coach Joe Gibbs, who led the team to three Super Bowl victories from 1981-1992.

2004 season

According to John Feinstein in the 2005 book "Next Man Up," Snyder told defensive coordinator Mike Nolan early in the season that he thought his defensive schemes were "too vanilla." When Snyder continued to be dissatisfied by Nolan's schemes, he left gallons of non-vanilla ice cream to thaw in Nolan's office after two different games that year. The second time he did it, he also left a note saying, "This is what I like. Not vanilla."

Jan. 30, 2005

Snyder declares that the only credit card the team will take for season-ticket purchases going forward will be the Redskins Extra Points MasterCard.

Feb. 1, 2005

Snyder reverses course on the Redskins Extra Points MasterCard after just two days, announcing that all cards would be accepted to reserve season tickets. Fans had threatened to revolt, and MasterCard also asked the team to change the policy.

Jan. 2006

Washington loses 20-10 to the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs. It matches the best showing any Snyder-owned team will ever have.

March 2006

Snyder raises the price of lower-bowl general admission seats 39 percent to $99, and announces it will increase the cost of parking from $25 to $35. The 2006 season-ticket invoices also change, with the Prince George's County tax now separated from the ticket price, which means an additional $9.90 on top of the $99 charge for a total of $108.90.

Sept. 2006

To commemorate the fifth anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Commanders reportedly sell "commemorative" hats at the team store for $23.99. According to the Washington City Paper, the hats were black Commanders hats with a red, white and blue Pentagon patch sewn on the side. There was no mention of any of the profits going to any 9/11 charity, and no other teams sold any kind of commemorative 9/11 merchandise during that season.

In the same month, season-ticket holder Jim O'Brien notices that the bag of peanuts he bought at a game is decorated in royal blue and white instead of the team colors of burgundy and gold, and has the logo for Independence Air emblazoned on the front. The problem? Independence Air went out of business in Jan. 2006, and the supplier stopped shipping peanuts to serve on flights at least several months before it shut down. A spokesperson for the Peanut Council said that the recommended shelf life of a bag of salted, roasted, and shelled peanuts is three months. The team was selling peanuts that were 9-12 months old at the very least.

Jan. 8, 2008

Gibbs retires from the Commanders for the second time in his career, and this time he's gone for good. For his fourth full-time head coach in less than nine years of ownership, Snyder chooses Jim Zorn.

Summer 2008

While partially naked cheerleaders are being photographed and filmed for the yearly calendar and a "making of" featurette, Snyder allegedly tells the video department (through broadcaster Larry Michael) to create a video of all the lewd outtakes. A similar video was allegedly created in 2010 and burned to a DVD, with the words "For Executive Meeting" written on the disc. It will be 12 years before any of this comes to light.

Oct. 2009

Snyder sues 125 Commanders season-ticket holders who asked to be released from their contracts when they weren't able to keep up with their payments due to the recession. According to the Washington Post, Snyder sued them for $3.6 million and won a judgment of $2 million. Among those sued was Pat Hill, a 72-year-old grandmother whose real estate company took a nosedive due to the economic crisis. The down-on-her-luck Hill, who first became a season-ticket holder in the early 1960s, didn't contest the lawsuit due to Bible teachings about paying off debt, and the Commanders won judgment of over $64,000 that sent her into bankruptcy. According to Forbes, the Commanders brought in $324 million in revenue in 2008.

Oct. 21, 2009

John Cooke, the son of former Commanders owner Jack Kent Cooke, tells the Washington Post that Snyder has "destroyed the reputation of this franchise." He also details the acrimonious auction process that led to him losing the team to Snyder. Of his father, Cooke says he would be "horror-struck of what has happened to this wonderful franchise we were privileged enough to run."

Dec. 17, 2009

Cerrato, the vice president of football operations as well as Snyder's friend and right-hand man for a decade, resigns and is replaced with the politically connected Bruce Allen, whose father coached the Commanders in the 1970s.

Jan. 4-5, 2010

After one middling season and one very bad season, Snyder fires Zorn. In his place he brings on Mike Shanahan, fresh off a career-defining stint with the Denver Broncos. On top of coaching, Snyder also makes Shanahan the vice president of football operations.

April 2010

After going 4-12 with Jason Campbell at QB in 2009, the Commanders make a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring in quarterback Donovan McNabb, who is going into his age-34 season. The Eagles land a third- and fourth-round draft picks for him, a price tag that should have set off "hey, maybe this guy is washed" warning bells at Commanders HQ.

Nov. 15, 2010

The Eagles travel to FedEx Field to face the McNabb-led Commanders for the first time, mere hours after the Commanders braintrust gave him a five-year, $78 million contract extension (though with just $3.5 million guaranteed). The Commanders are 4-4 going into this Week 9 "Monday Night Football" game, but they get absolutely demolished and destroyed by the Eagles on national TV, losing 59-28. McNabb throws three interceptions.

Dec. 17, 2010

Shanahan benches McNabb after the Commanders lose three of four games following the loss to the Eagles. But Shanahan doesn't just bench McNabb, he shoves him all the way to the end, dropping him to third string. All of this happens just four weeks after Snyder gives him that five-year extension. He never plays another down for the Commanders again. McNabb is traded to the Minnesota Vikings over the offseason and plays one more season in the NFL before retiring.

April 26, 2012

With the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the Commanders select Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, winner of the 2011 Heisman Trophy. They believe he's their QB of the future. In the fourth round, with the 102 pick, they draft another quarterback, this time out of Michigan State. His name? Kirk Cousins.

Dec. 9, 2012

RGIII's outstanding rookie campaign comes to a scary but brief stop. Against the Ravens in Week 14, he injures his right knee. Visibly limping, he removes himself from the game for one play, then goes back out to hobble around for four more plays before finally leaving the game for good. Shanahan says afterward that renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews was on the sideline and approved RGIII to go back into the game after an examination. RGIII is diagnosed with a sprained LCL and misses one game, but returns in Week 16 wearing a knee brace.

Jan. 6, 2013

USA Today publishes an article in which Dr. Andrews says he never approved RGIII to go back into the game after injuring his knee, and says Griffin never allowed himself to be examined. This becomes incredibly relevant later in the day, when during the Commanders' wild-card round loss to the Seahawks, RGIII tears the LCL and damages the ACL in his already injured right knee. He has surgery on Jan. 9 and never plays the same way again.

May 9, 2013

During an interview with USA Today, Snyder utters these infamous words about the original name of the team: "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps." Snyder had been under pressure from Native American rights groups for years to change the name of the team, but continued to resist. Those words would come back to haunt him.

Summer 2013

Washington's cheerleaders are asked to go on an offseason trip to Costa Rica to shoot photos for a calendar. According to The New York Times, team officials took their passports upon arrival, then required them to be topless for the photo shoot even though the calendar wouldn't feature any nudity. The topless photo shoot was reportedly attended by a group of all-male sponsors and suite holders. The Times also reported that several cheerleaders had been picked by male sponsors to be their escorts for the evening. While the dates didn't involve sex, the cheerleaders reportedly had no choice but to attend.

Dec. 30, 2013

Snyder fires Shanahan after four seasons, reportedly due to issues with how he handled RGIII's knee injury and his subsequent return — though finishing the 2013 season with a 3-13 record probably didn't help.

Jan. 9, 2014

Jay Gruden is hired as the new head coach. And because Snyder loves giving big contracts to head coaches, he gives Gruden a five-year, $20 million contract that, unlike the contracts players get, is 100 percent guaranteed.

Aug. 31, 2015

Kirk Cousins is named the starting quarterback. RGIII ends up third on the depth chart, remains inactive the entire season, and never plays another game for the Commanders. They release him at the end of the season, and after spending the next four seasons largely as a backup in Cleveland and Baltimore, he retires and becomes analyst and commentator on ESPN.

Feb. 28, 2017

The Commanders become the first team to franchise tag their quarterback two straight years after failing to agree on a long-term deal with Cousins. Not the kind of history you want to make if you're trying to keep your young QB. A year later Cousins becomes an unrestricted free agent and signs the NFL's first fully guaranteed contract, a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings.

May 2, 2018

The New York Times publishes a report on the cheerleaders' 2013 trip to Costa Rica. It's disturbing, but at the time it seems like an anomaly. In reality, it's the first raindrop of what will become a full-blown hurricane in two years' time.

Nov. 18, 2018

Against the Texans in Week 11, quarterback Alex Smith endures a gruesome leg injury that will nearly take his life. While being sacked by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt, Smith sustains a spiral and compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula. It's one of the most graphic and disturbing injuries since Joe Theismann. Smith will spend the next two years undergoing multiple surgeries and fighting infection as he tries to make it back to the NFL.

April 25, 2019

The Commanders draft Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round with the 15th overall draft pick. Snyder and Gruden reportedly fight over the selection.

Oct. 7, 2019

At a 5 a.m. meeting, Snyder fires Gruden after an 0-5 start and a 35-49 overall record. Gruden had QB Case Keenum start the first four games of the season over Haskins, and it did not work out in his favor. Snyder names offensive line coach and assistant head coach Bill Callahan as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Dec. 30, 2019

After a decade as a mediocre-to-bad Commanders executive, Snyder fires Allen. But his role in Snyder's business was far from over. Snyder won't hire a new GM for another year, leaving him to fill void.

Jan. 1, 2020

The year starts well for Snyder and the Commanders as they announce the hiring of former Panthers coach Ron Rivera as their new head coach. It's one of the only good things to happen to the owner or the team all year.

July 10, 2020

FedEx, the Commanders' largest sponsor, reportedly writes a letter to Snyder warning him that unless he he changes the team name, it will remove its signage from the stadium and end its sponsorship agreement six years early.

July 13, 2020

Just three days after the report about the FedEx letter, Snyder reneges on his promise to never change the franchise name as the team announces it will change its name from the racial slur "Redskins" to a name yet to be determined. Instead of waiting until Washington figures out a new name, the club will go by "Washington Football Team" until its ready to implement a new name and mascot. The Commanders remain in the headlines for weeks, but not because of this news.

July 16, 2020

The Washington Post publishes a blockbuster investigative report on toxic masculinity and widespread sexual harassment within the Commanders organization. In the report, 15 women come forward to accuse multiple current and former executives of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination. Several of Snyder's top executives are implicated, but he is not.

Aug. 26, 2020

The Washington Post publishes another blockbuster investigative report about the Commanders. Twenty-five more women accuse Commanders employees of harassment and other workplace crimes, and the story about the 2008 cheerleaders calendar shoot (and the partially naked video Snyder allegedly ordered to be shot without the cheerleaders' permission) is reported for the first time.

Aug. 31, 2020

Commissioner Roger Goodell announces that the NFL will be taking over the investigation into the multiple workplace allegations surrounding the Commanders. Snyder had been directing the investigation himself, and had hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to handle it and report to him. Wilkinson will now report to Goodell.

Oct. 11, 2020

In Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, QB Kyle Allen injures his ankle and is replaced by Alex Smith, who appears in a game for the first time since his gruesome leg injury nearly two years ago. He ends up starting six games for the Commanders in 2020, and wins the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year award.

Dec 22, 2020

Just in time for Christmas, the WaPo publishes its third Snyder/Commanders investigative report of the year. This time, Snyder is directly implicated. According to court records obtained by the Post, the Commanders paid out a $1.6 million settlement to a former employee in 2009 after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Dec. 29, 2020

Snyder, who had accused three limited partners of falsifying sexual harassment reports about him, gets sued by those three limited partners for corporate malfeasance (including harassment and intimidation) and various financial crimes.

Feb. 3, 2021

Alex Smith says in an interview that he felt like the team "didn't want" him around after he came back from his leg injury. Washington releases him a month later, and he announces his retirement in April.

Feb. 10, 2021

The Commanders reach a confidential settlement with the cheerleaders involved in the 2008 calendar video shoot, during which lewd videos were allegedly taken without their permission.

March 3, 2021

The Commanders announce that after 59 years, their cheerleader program will be ending. Replacing it will be a co-ed dance squad.

March 24, 2021

Snyder drops a massive chunk of change to get his three minority partners to go away. According to The New York Times, he buys them all out for a total of $875 million, giving him control of the 40.5 percent of the team he didn't already own. That's more than he paid to buy the entire team in 1999. He takes on $450 million in debt to get the sale done, which has to be paid back in seven years. The NFL approves the transaction a week later.

June 29, 2021

The NFL announces the conclusion of its Commanders investigation. In a two-page press release, the NFL says its investigation found that the Commanders operated with a toxic workplace for years, validating the numerous women who came forward to share their stories — though notably, no specifics are shared. The Commanders are fined $10 million and Snyder agrees to turn over day-to-day control of the team to his wife, Tanya. By announcing the end of the investigation and the punishment in one fell swoop, the NFL believes the matter is closed. Goodell's decision to issue a press release instead of a full-blown report will come back to haunt him.

Oct. 8, 2021

The Wall Street Journal publishes a leaked email between former GM Bruce Allen and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden (the brother of former Commanders head coach Jay) from July 2011 in which Gruden used racist tropes to refer to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. He apologizes, but it's filled with spin and makes things only worse.

Oct. 11, 2021

The New York Times publishes more emails between Gruden, Allen and others that include racist, misogynistic, homophobic and other derogatory language. As a result, Gruden resigns less than four years into his 10-year, $100 million contract. The involvement of Allen is the Commanders' only connection to this scandal — for now.

Oct. 13, 2021

Several of the emails that led to Jon Gruden's resignation as Las Vegas Raiders head coach are found to have been submitted to a U.S. District Court in June by attorneys representing Dan Snyder. Snyder's lawyers used them as exhibits in a legal battle involving Allen, further deepening Washington's ties to Gruden's calamitous exit from the Raiders.

Oct. 16, 2021

Congress decides to get involved with the now-concluded Commanders misconduct investigation. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform calls on Goodell to release the full report of Wilkinson's investigation by Nov. 4. The NFL does not comply.

Dec. 14, 2021

The WaPo is back with another bombshell. It reports that Snyder used multiple methods to interfere with the NFL's investigation into the Commanders, including hiring detectives to investigate potential Post sources and suing ex-employees to gain access to their email communications. Congress demands that the NFL turn over all evidence from its Commanders probe, which the NFL declines to do. Commissioner Goodell says the next day that Snyder's machinations did not disturb the investigation.

Jan. 2, 2022

Following an Eagles victory at FedEx Field, a railing collapses as QB Jalen Hurts is walking into the tunnel, dumping a pile of Philly fans on top of him. He escapes unscathed, but two days later writes a letter to the NFL and the Commanders demanding answers about stadium safety and what will be done about the railing. He gets no public answer. Months later, several fans involved in the collapse sue the team over the injuries they sustained. They also accuse the team of offering inadequate medical care and failing to communicate with them following the collapse.

Feb. 2, 2022

The team announces its new name: the Washington Commanders.

Feb. 3, 2022

Multiple team employees detail new allegations of sexual misconduct against Commanders players and executives on HBO's "Real Sports" podcast. Among the new information, a woman alleges that she witnessed Snyder grope one of her friends, and another woman, former cheerleader Tiffani Johnston, alleges Snyder strategically sat himself next to her at a dinner so he could touch her leg. Later in the evening, Snyder allegedly tried to force her into a limo.

Feb. 4, 2022

Congress releases documents revealing that the Commanders and the NFL have a common interest agreement, which prevented the release of Wilkinson's investigation report unless both Snyder and the NFL approved. Signed just a few days after the NFL took over the Commanders investigation in July 2020, it essentially allowed Snyder to veto any attempt to release Wilkinson's report.

Feb. 9, 2022

The Commanders announce that they will conduct an investigation into Johnston's claims of sexual harassment against Snyder. Hours later, the NFL announces that it will be taking over the investigation, having seemingly overruled Snyder and prevented him from investigating himself.

March 9, 2022

The Commanders trade for QB Carson Wentz, who is on his third team in as many years. He makes seven starts before fracturing his finger and loses the starting job to Taylor Heinicke while he's recovering.

March 31, 2022

In addition to investigating them for sexual harassment, the House Reform and Oversight Committee is reportedly also investigating the Commanders for financial impropriety. We learn later they allegedly hid ticket revenue from the NFL and defrauded season-ticket holders of their refundable deposits. The Commanders deny all allegations.

April 6, 2022

Attorneys general for New York, Illinois, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts and Minnesota reportedly send a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, warning him that the league will face a major investigation if the alleged workplace harassment of women and minorities isn't addressed and corrected.

April 12, 2022

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sends a 20-page letter to the FTC alleging that Snyder and the Commanders "may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct." In response, the Commanders send a 102-page rebuttal document to the FTC a week later.

June 1, 2022

Congress calls on Snyder and commissioner Roger Goodell to testify under oath in front of the committee.

June 15, 2022

Goodell agrees to testify in front of the committee under oath. Snyder declines.

June 22, 2022

Goodell testifies remotely. He acknowledges that there were "unacceptable" problems with Washington's workplace and HR department, but says he has no plan to personally remove Snyder as team owner. Goodell's presence highlights Snyder's absence, and the committee announces it's issuing Snyder a subpoena to compel his testimony.

June 27, 2022

Snyder (through his lawyer) refuses to accept the subpoena, as he's been touring around the Mediterranean in his $196 million superyacht. A House spokesperson essentially accuses him of evading service of the subpoena, which his lawyer doesn't necessarily deny in her response.

July 7, 2022

Snyder offers to testify remotely, which Congress accepts several days later. His lawyer later says that he will testify only if the subpoena is revoked, meaning he'll testify only if he's not forced to.

July 29, 2022

For over 10 hours, Snyder testifies in front of Congress. His testimony is never released, but we later find out he said he couldn't recall the answers to the committee's questions over 100 times.

Sept. 11, 2022

The Commanders play their first game as the Commanders at FedEx Field in Week 1 of the new NFL season. Outside the stadium, a team truck is selling official merchandise, including Commanders mugs emblazoned with the outline of the state of Washington instead of Washington, D.C. Just another day in the Washington football organization.

Oct. 18, 2022

At the NFL owners meeting, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says he "believes there's merit to remove [Snyder] as owner" of the Commanders. He's the first NFL franchise owner to publicly speak out against Snyder. Less than two months later, Irsay appears to change his tune, saying, "more has to be revealed" for him to vote out Snyder.

Oct. 19, 2022

A fan who won $14,822 in a Commanders raffle tries to cash his check, but it bounces. The Commanders release a statement blaming a "bank error" and issue a new check.

Oct. 20, 2022

Former TE Chris Cooley declines the Commanders' invitation to a ceremony honoring him and nine others who were voted into the team's 90 greatest players list, as part of Washington's 90th anniversary. He doesn't give a specific reason why, saying only he doesn't "have a lot of desire to be involved with the Washington Commanders."

Nov. 2, 2022

The Commanders announce that Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America to explore all options in a potential sale of the team, including selling minority shares or selling the entire franchise. They're not officially selling the team, but it's on the table.

Nov. 10, 2022

The Washington, D.C. Attorney General sues the Commanders, the NFL, Goodell and Snyder for "colluding to deceive" fans regarding the hostile work environment within the Commanders organization, which Snyder is accused of both covering up and participating in.

Nov. 17, 2022

The Commanders are sued again by the D.C. Attorney General, this time for allegedly cheating season-ticket holders out of their refundable deposits.

Nov. 27, 2022

The Commanders unveil a memorial to Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his tragic death. It's underwhelming at best, just a store-grade wire mannequin wearing helmet and full uniform with Taylor's number on it. Fans are disappointed.

Dec. 8, 2022

The House Committee for Oversight and Reform releases its report on its investigation of Snyder and the Commanders following interviews with Snyder, Goodell and over 100 current and former Commanders employees. They accuse Snyder of permitting and participating in toxic workplace conduct and interfering with Beth Wilkinson's investigation. They accuse the Commanders of being behind the email leak that got Jon Gruden fired, and admonish Goodell and the NFL for taking no action against Snyder.

Dec. 26, 2022

Five members of the famed "Hogs" blocking unit, including Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Fred Dean and Rick "Doc" Walker, as well as Hall of Fame fullback John Riggins, issue a statement distancing themselves from Snyder and the Commanders and hinting at legal action over the use of their nickname by "taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity" without financial compensation.

Feb. 25, 2023

It's reported that billionaire Jeff Bezos was told by Bank of America months prior that he is barred from making a bid for the Commanders. Bezos had hired an investment firm to explore a bid, but Snyder reportedly believed for years that the Washington Post, which Bezos has owned since 2013, has been working to oust him from team ownership. Bezos reportedly never makes a bid on the team.

Feb. 28, 2023

ESPN reports that Commanders minority owners have accused Snyder of fraud and misusing company funds after he took out a $55 million loan in 2020 without telling them about it. Goodell then allegedly refused to investigate the fraud and misuse of funds when the partners pointed them out in an arbitration petition. This questionable loan reportedly becomes central to federal prosecutors' probe into the Commanders' financials, and a grand jury has issued subpoenas for Commanders financial records.

April 10, 2023

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb announces his office reached a settlement with Snyder and the Commanders over their failure to refund security deposits to season-ticket holders. The team will return $200,000 in deposits to affected season-ticket holders who live in D.C., and pay a $425,000 fine to the city.

April 13, 2023

Rejoice, Commanders fans! According to widespread reports, the first of which comes from Sportico, Snyder is nearing a deal to sell the team for an NFL-record $6 billion to a group led by hedge fund manager Josh Harris. The group also includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and D.C.-area billionaire Mitchell Rales. The deal is not official and has not been formally submitted to the NFL, but the consensus emerges it's simply a matter of time until Dan Snyder no longer owns the Washington Commanders.

July 20, 2023

The end. NFL clubs gathered for a special league meeting Thursday in Minneapolis and unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders to Harris and his limited partners for a reported $6.05 billion.

(Disclosure: Josh Harris is a co-founder of Apollo Global Management, which owns Yahoo, Inc. He left the private equity firm in 2022.)