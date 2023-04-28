Dante Exum body-slammed in wild EuroLeague brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade

Real Madrid v Partizan - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 27: 01 minutes and 40 seconds before the end of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Playoffs Game 2 basketball match between Real Madrid and Partizan at Wizink Center in Madrid, Spain a fight broke out between the players and the match was ended, on April 27, 2023. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Things got extremely heated in the final minutes of a EuroLeague playoff game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

After officials had finally separated the two teams in Madrid, they just called the game off.

Partizan was up 95-80 in the final minutes of the playoff series when Madrid guard Sergio Llull fouled Partizan forward Kevin Punter as Punter tried to drive around him. Punter immediately reacted and charged at Llull, which sparked a full bench-clearing brawl at the center of the court in Madrid.

Several punches were thrown, and fans even came in from the side of the court to try and separate players briefly. At one point, Madrid’s Guerschon Yabusele body-slammed Partizan’s Dante Exum to the court hard.

Guerschon Yabusele and Dante Exum involved in this massive brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan.



Refs suspended the game after this

Exum left the court with a limp, and Partizan’s doctor said that he ruptured a tendon in his toe.

The EuroLeague awarded the win to Partizan despite the game having 100 seconds left when officials called it off. That gave them a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The league is investigating, and said it will hand down punishments within the next day.

"Euroleague Basketball strongly condemns the events that happened at the end of the game," the league said, via The Associated Press . "Such events do not represent the values of respect that the league and its clubs promote and that the sport of basketball embodies."

Game 3 of the series is set for Tuesday in Belgrade.

"This is in the hands of the officials and in the hands of the EuroLeague," Partizan coach Zeljko Obradovic, who had previously coached Madrid, said, via The Associated Press. "I believe that what happened is not good for the image of basketball, not good for the image of Real Madrid nor for Partizan.