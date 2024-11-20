Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats to know for Week 11 + 2 players to stash on your bench | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Sal Vetri, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Week 11  has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 12. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 12 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

To end the show, Sal identifies two RBs that you need to stash on your bench that have contingent upside heading into the stretch run of the fantasy football regular season and playoffs.

(3:00) - Data Dump Wednesday: Sal’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 12

(35:15) - Data Dump Wednesday: Matt’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 12

(1:02:45) - Sal’s stashes: 2 RBs you should target on the waiver wire and stash on your bench

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!