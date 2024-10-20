David Montgomery leaves Lions-Vikings games with knee injury

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury.

Montgomery suffered the injury in the first quarter. He was tackled on a third-down run as Minnesota held a 10-0 lead. Montgomery was slow to get up after the hit and needed help from two trainers as he limped off the field.

David Montgomery is helped off the field with a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/MAJNQqTO3R — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2024

The Lions initially listed Montgomery as questionable to return with a knee injury. The precise nature of his injury was unclear.

This story will be updated when more information is available.