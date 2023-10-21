Deebo Samuel out next two weeks due to hairline fracture; Christian McCaffrey 'questionable' vs. Vikings

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) (Kirk Irwin/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for two weeks after a CT scan revealed that he suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the receiver will miss the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings and Week 8's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After that, the 49ers will enter their bye week and will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. San Francisco is not considering injured reserve for Samuel, which force him to miss four weeks minimum.

Starting left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is doubtful to suit up against Minnesota, while running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is listed as questionable.

All three starters were injured in the 49ers' 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Jaylon Moore subbed in for Williams after he left the game, and Moore is expected to start in Williams' place.

But after missing Thursday and Friday's practices, McCaffrey was on the field on Saturday in a limited capacity.

If McCaffrey doesn't play or plays with any sort of snap count, San Francisco will lean on backups Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason. McCaffrey currently has a 15-game touchdown streak going before he sustained the injury.

