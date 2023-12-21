Deion Sanders says Warren Sapp will join Colorado football staff

University of Colorado vs University of Arizona College Football: Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on vs Arizona at Folsom Field. Boulder, CO 11/11/2023 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164462) (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders says another Pro Football Hall of Fame member is joining his coaching staff.

Sanders said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show that former defensive tackle Warren Sapp would be joining the Colorado staff.

“To see him go get his diploma, because I know what he wants to do, he wants to coach on this staff and he wants to be a part of this staff,” Sanders said. “And he is going to be a part of this staff.”

Sapp, 51, has spent time in Boulder this year and Sanders said he “can’t wait” to see Sapp on a daily basis.

“Even the offensive linemen, they glean from him too because he’s so thought-provoking that he can tell them ‘Don’t let the defensive lineman get you at that point or this point or this point.’ I think he’s that — he’s a wealth of knowledge and he’s hilarious, man.”

Sanders didn’t specify what capacity Sapp would be joining the staff in. Teams can have 10 on-field coaches and analysts and other off-field positions do not count toward that limit. Sapp played in the NFL for 13 seasons after he was a first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995.

He played the first nine years of his career with the Bucs before four seasons with the Raiders in Oakland. Sapp was a four-time All-Pro and made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, six years after he retired.

Sanders' comments came on the first day of the early signing period and it was clear from Colorado's recruiting ranking that the Buffaloes are going to be relying on the transfer portal for immediate improvement. Colorado's class of 2024 has just eight commitments so far and ranks 67th in the country.

The class has quality — OL Jordan Seaton is a five-star verbal commit and the team has gotten signatures from three four-star recruits — but doesn’t have the quantity that dozens of other schools. The Buffaloes have made it clear that offensive line is a priority after a 4-8 season in 2023. QB Shedeur Sanders was sacked over 40 times and the Buffs had one of the worst run games in the country.