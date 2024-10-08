Derek Carr leaves Saints' matchup with Chiefs early with oblique injury after hard hit

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles form Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images (Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left their game against the Kansas City Chiefs early on Monday night with an oblique injury after taking a hard shot in the fourth quarter.

While trying to convert on a deep fourth down at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, the Chiefs sent an all-out blitz at Carr to force an incompletion. Carr was slow to get up after taking a shot in the backfield, and he was seen walking to the locker room a few plays later.

The Saints initially said Carr was questionable to return. The Saints didn’t get the ball back until just before the two-minute warning, however, and they were down by 13 points at that point. So backup Jake Haener came in to finish out the rest of the game.

Carr finished throwing 18-of-28 for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

