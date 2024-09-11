Despite liking Taylor Swift's post, Caitlin Clark isn't endorsing anyone in the presidential election

Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 8: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever slaps hands with a teammate during warm ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 8, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chet White/Getty Images) (Chet White/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark isn’t endorsing anyone in the presidential election.

At least, not yet.

The Indiana Fever star liked a post from pop star Taylor Swift on Instagram on Tuesday night in which Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the election. Clark was one of countless celebrities who liked Swift's post, which came immediately after the presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump ended.

While liking a social media post is far from an all-out endorsement, it led plenty to speculate about Clark, her political leanings and whether she’d follow Swift’s lead and endorse Harris herself.

But on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Aces, Clark didn’t really want to get involved. The only thing she’s focused on politically, at least publicly, is encouraging people to register to vote.

I asked Caitlin Clark about her “like” of Taylor Swift’s Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris. She answered by saying she has an “amazing platform” and encourages everyone to register to vote. pic.twitter.com/aymRZakuNx — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 11, 2024

"I think for myself, I have this amazing platform," Clark said. "So I think the biggest thing would be just encourage people to register to vote. I think for myself it's the second time I can vote in an election … I think [voter registration], that's the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have. That's the same thing Taylor did. I think continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they're supporting.

"I think that's the biggest thing you can do, and that's what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country."

Clark's answer sounds very similar to what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday on the subject. While Mahomes is perhaps closer to Swift and her endorsement than Clark is — his teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, has been dating the pop star for about a year now — and former President Donald Trump claims that Mahomes' wife is a "big fan" of his, Mahomes was focused on voter registration.

He's not endorsing anyone , either.

"I think my place is to get people registered [to vote], do their research and make their best decision for them and their family," Mahomes said. "Every time I get asked these questions, I'm going to refer back to that because I think that's what makes America so great."

Clark enters Wednesday night's contest in Las Vegas averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 assists per game. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star has led the Fever into the postseason for the first time since 2016 and launched herself into the MVP conversation. If she could win both that and the Rookie of the Year award , which she's already a near-lock for, she'd be the first to win both since Candace Parker did.

While Clark may end up endorsing a candidate in the presidential race eventually, she’s not doing it now.