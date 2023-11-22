Diamondbacks acquire power-hitting Eugenio Suárez in deal with Mariners

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 30: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners gives a thumbs up to fans during the game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks won't rest after a surprising trip to the World Series in 2023. The team decided to bolster an already strong roster Wednesday, acquiring power-hitting third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Seattle Mariners, per the Seattle Times.

In exchange for Suárez, the Mariners received pitcher Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala.

Per sources Mariners are getting Carlos Vargas and Seby Zavala for Geno Suarez — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) November 22, 2023

Suárez, 32, is coming off a season in which he hit .232/.323/.391, with 22 home runs. Suárez is known for his immense power. Since 2016, Suárez has popped 229 home runs, tying him with Mike Trout for seventh in the league in that period. The Diamondbacks could use that power. The team finished 22nd in the league in home runs last season. Suárez is also considered a solid defensive third baseman.

His plate approach comes with one major flaw, however. Suárez strikes out at one of the highest rates in baseball. His 214 strikeouts led the league last season. He offsets that somewhat with a strong walk rate, but his propensity to swing and miss will always result in Suárez posting low batting averages.

The Diamondbacks are likely fine adding that skillset to their lineup. Arizona posted the fourth-lowest strikeout rate in baseball in 2023. The team can afford to add a high-strikeout bat to its lineup.

Suárez is in the final year of his contract, and will make a little over $11 million in 2024. He carries a $15 million club option for the 2025 season, so it's possible he sticks in Arizona an extra year.

Vargas, 24, made five appearances with the Diamondbacks in April before being sent down to the minors. He posted a 7.02 ERA over 42 1/3 innings in Triple-A last season. While those numbers are poor, Reno is a notoriously tough environment for pitchers.

Zavala, 30, has mostly been a defense-first backup catcher over his career. He holds a career .210/.275/.347 slash line over four seasons in the majors.