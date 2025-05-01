Diddy sex-trafficking trial: Everything you need to know as jury selection begins Monday

FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs listens accompanied by attorneys Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro, on the day of his hearing on his request to be released from jail pending trial in New York City, U.S., November 22, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo

Jury selection is set to get underway Monday in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul who has spent the last seven months in a Brooklyn jail after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Combs could face life in prison.

At a hearing Thursday, Combs told the court that he rejected the prosecution’s offer for a plea deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

What has Diddy been accused of?

According to the indictment, Combs — also known as "Puff Daddy," "P. Diddy," and "Diddy" — "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

It contains a litany of shocking allegations, claiming that for decades, Combs used his business empire to conduct “freak offs,” drug-fueled sex performances in which women were allegedly coerced to participate.

The Bad Boy Records founder is accused of arranging, directing and masturbating during these “freak offs,” which he would often record, sometimes unbeknownst to the victims. The “freak offs” would last for days with multiple sex workers involved.

Combs allegedly distributed drugs — including ketamine, ecstasy, GHB, psilocybin and methamphetamine — to the victims to keep them “obedient and compliant.” After the days-long sex sessions, Combs and the victims “typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion,” the indictment states.

Combs’s employees allegedly arranged for the sex workers to cross state lines. They’d also allegedly book hotels, stock rooms with “freak off supplies,” including “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” and arrange for travel for victims. The recordings Combs made of the “freak offs” were used as collateral to ensure the “silence of the victims,” according to the indictment.

The indictment also alleges that Combs used guns, kidnapping and arson to control his victims.

Who were his alleged victims?

No victims were identified by name in the indictment, but allegations involving "Victim-1" appear to align with a March 2016 incident in which Combs was recorded on surveillance video hitting, kicking and throwing a vase at then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel.

In a separate incident outlined in the indictment, Combs allegedly "dangled a victim over an apartment balcony."

Who are Combs’s lawyers?

Combs’s legal team is led by veteran criminal defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who has experience in high-profile cases, having previously represented NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere and “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, among others.

Combs's other lawyers include Teny Geragos, Alexandra Shapiro and Brian Steel, who represented rapper Young Thug in a racketeering case in Georgia and was the subject of a recent New Yorker profile.

What will they argue?

At a pre-trial hearing last month, Agnifilo offered a preview of his defense, arguing Combs was engaged in a "swinger" lifestyle, and that the sexual behavior was consensual, even "common."

"There's a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common," Agnifilo said in court. "Many people think it's appropriate because it's common.”

Agnifilo had previously called the prosecution of Combs “unjust.”

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,”

“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal,” Agnifilo said in a statement following his indictment. “He looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Who are the prosecutors?

A team of eight U.S. attorneys are arguing the case for the government, including Emily Johnson, Madison Smyser, Mary Slavik, Meredith Foster and Mitzi Steiner, who are listed as the lead lawyers on the docket.

The prosecution team also features Maurene Ryan Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey. In 2022, she helped secure a conviction against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Who is the judge?

The judge overseeing the trial is Arun Subramanian, who was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by then-President Joe Biden in 2022 and confirmed by the Senate in 2023.

He is the first judge of South Asian descent to serve on the court’s bench.

Subramanian, a Columbia Law School graduate who clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was a partner at the Manhattan law firm Susman Godfrey, where he specialized in commercial and bankruptcy law.

The Diddy case is believed to be his highest profile trial yet.

Who is expected to testify?

It is unclear exactly who will take the stand as witnesses at trial. Cassie Ventura, Combs's ex-girlfriend — whose explosive 2023 lawsuit was the first of dozens of civil suits against him — is expected to testify for the prosecution, according to People magazine.

NBC News reported that prosecutors are also expected to call Dawn Hughes, a forensic psychologist who testified at R. Kelly's federal trial and at the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. She's also expected to testify in Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sexual assault and rape charges.

Who else will be in the courtroom?

Members of Combs’s family, including his mother, Janice Combs, and his sons, have appeared at pretrial hearings in support of him.

Will the trial be televised?

No. The trial will not be televised, as broadcasting of federal court proceedings is generally prohibited.

How long is the trial supposed to last?

The trial is expected to last eight to 10 weeks, with opening statements scheduled for May 12.