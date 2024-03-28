Divers find bodies of two victims of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Here's what we know about the recovery effort.

Francis Scott Key Bridge Struck By Cargo Ship BALTIMORE, MD - MARCH 26: View of the Francis Scott Key Bridge the morning after one of it's pillars was struck by a cargo ship causing the bridge to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on March 26, 2024. Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX (mpi34/mpi34/MediaPunch/IPx)

Maryland State Police said Wednesday that they had discovered the bodies of two construction workers amid the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a cargo ship.

Col. Roland Butler Jr. of the Maryland State Police identified the workers as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Mexico, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Guatemala. They had been part of a crew doing repairs on the bridge’s roadway at the time of the accident, and were found deceased in a red pickup truck in 25 feet of water.

"Divers recovered two victims of this tragedy trapped within the vehicle," Butler said.

Here’s what we have learned about the bridge collapse so far:

‘No credible evidence of a terrorist attack’

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday morning that every indication so far was that the cargo ship Dali, which sailed under a Singaporean flag, crashed into the Key bridge on accident.

Moore added that there was “no credible evidence of a terrorist attack.”

The Dali reportedly lost power shortly before crashing into the bridge.

Missing construction workers were foreign nationals

Six workers who were on the Key bridge at the time of its collapse, and who are now presumed dead, had originally come to the United States from Mexico and Central America, NBC News reported .

The construction workers, who were making repairs to potholes on the bridge's roadway, came from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, Business Insider reported .

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that two of the workers initially listed as missing were Mexican citizens, and that their jobs were inherently dangerous.

“That is why they do not deserve to be treated as some irresponsible and insensitive politicians in the United States tend to treat them,” he said at a Wednesday news conference.

Some of the eight workers on the bridge at the time of the accident were employed by the Maryland company Brawner Builders.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , Latinos make up approximately one-third of U.S. construction jobs.

At a Wednesday night briefing, National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Hommandy addressed the families of the victims, saying, “I just want to extend our deepest, deepest condolences.”

Debris impeding search for other victims

Maryland State Police said Wednesday that debris from the collapsed bridge was preventing divers from accessing an area where they believe more victims are located. As a result, officials will first have to clear the tangled remnants of the bridge before they can recover the bodies of those killed by the collapse and the cars where they may be trapped.

“Because of the superstructure we believe are the vehicles and the amount of concrete and debris, divers are no longer able to safely navigate or operate around that,” Butler said.

"Today, we transitioned from search and rescue to recovery," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday of the search efforts.

Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier said at a White House briefing that the focus would now shift to clearing the wreckage of the downed bridge.

"The Coast Guard's highest priority now is restoring the waterway for shipping, stabilizing the motor vessel Dali and removing it from the site and coordinating a maritime casualty investigation," Gautier said.

Time required to rebuild the bridge

White House officials said Wednesday that President Biden has prioritized rebuilding the bridge as quickly as possible.

"After he was briefed on the collapse, President Biden immediately instructed his team to move heaven and earth to aid in the emergency response and help rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

But speaking to reporters at the White House briefing room, transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg seemed to offer more caution about how quickly a new bridge could be constructed.

“Rebuilding will not be quick, or easy or cheap,” Buttigieg said, “but we will get it done.”

Money for impacted port workers and a potentially huge bill for the owners of the Dali

Bill Ferguson, the president of the Maryland Senate, announced Wednesday that he was drafting legislation to “provide for income replacement” for some 15,000 workers at the Port of Baltimore whose livelihoods would be impacted by the collapse of the bridge.

Over 15,000 in the Balt region rely on daily operations at Port of Baltimore to put food on the table.



Today, with Del. @LukeClippinger and colleagues representing Port, we are drafting an emergency bill to provide for income replacement for workers impacted by this travesty. — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) March 27, 2024

Grace Ocean Private Ltd., on the other hand, could face the largest bill in history for a maritime disaster. Experts believe that the tally for Tuesday’s accident could top the $1.5 billion settlement paid in 2012 by the owners of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people.

NTSB investigation ongoing

Wednesday evening, the National Transportation and Safety Board held its own briefing, saying that they’ve learned that there had been 21 crew members and two pilots aboard the Dali at the time of the accident.

Officials boarded the vessel at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said, and “looked at the damage” to the ship and to some of the containers it was carrying.

After examining the ship’s manifest, Homendy said, NTSB identified 56 containers of hazardous materials on board the Dali, including what she said were “corrosives, flammables” and “lithium ion batteries.”

“Some of the containers were breached,” she said, noting that local authorities had been notified.

After concluding their investigation, which will include listening to data recordings and comparing them to other sources, Homendy said, NTSB will release a timeline of the crash.

“This bridge was in satisfactory condition,” Homendy said, adding that the bridge’s last fracture critical inspection was in May of 2023.

The NTSB still doesn’t know what caused the power outage on the ship that left it on a course to crash into the bridge.