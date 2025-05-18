Dodgers designate veteran utilityman Chris Taylor for assignment

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks through the dugout prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on April 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Chris Taylor is getting squeezed out in the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster crunch. The 12-year veteran has been designated for assignment, according to reports.

The move creates room on the Dodgers' active roster for Tommy Edman, who will apparently be activated for Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Angels. Edman, who has eight home runs and an .818 OPS this season, has been on the injured list since April 30 with an ankle injury.

Moving Taylor off the roster also allows the Dodgers to avoid sending Hyeseong Kim back to the minors, rather than let him develop while playing major league games. Kim isn't starting regularly but in 14 appearances, he's compiled a .452/.485/.581 slash average with a home run, 5 RBI and 3 stolen bases.

This story will be updated.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!