Dodgers reportedly call up top prospect Dalton Rushing with team out to fantastic start

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 28: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off double during the ninth inning of the spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch on February 28, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images) (Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers always seem to get richer. Amid a fantastic start — in which the team is 27-15 — the club will call up top prospect Dalton Rushing from the minors, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Rushing, 24, entered the 2025 season as the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect. In 132 plate appearances at Triple-A, Rushing is hitting .308/.424/.514, with five home runs.

This story will be updated.

