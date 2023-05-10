Dodgers star Mookie Betts rents Airbnb 'just in case' rumors of haunted Milwaukee hotel are true

Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts runs to first as he flies out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, April 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

One of the beautiful parts of baseball is it's a billion-dollar industry featuring a number of millionaires who worry about ghosts.

Among that group is Mookie Betts, whose Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers this week. As usual, the team is staying at Milwaukee's famed Pfister Hotel, but Betts has apparently gone with alternative lodging plans.

The former MVP told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register he is staying with some friends at an Airbnb, "just in case" the stories about the Pfister Hotel being haunted are true. Betts reportedly insisted he doesn't believe the stories are true, he's just erring on the side of caution.

#Dodgers are staying at legendary haunted Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee -- but not Mookie Betts. Rented an Airbnb for some friends and is staying there "just in case" the stories about ghosts are true. Said he doesn't really believe in ghosts but doesn't want to find out he's wrong — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 9, 2023

It should be noted Betts has successfully stayed in the Pfister Hotel before, it's just that the experience was apparently not pleasant:

"I couldn't sleep. Every noise, I'd be like, 'Is that something?!?"

Totally what someone who isn't afraid of ghosts would say.

The good night's sleep at least appeared to work out for Betts, as he led off Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a home run.

Yes, MLB's haunted hotel is absolutely a thing

In case you're not familiar with why ghost stories often come up when baseball teams visit Milwaukee, the Pfister Hotel is a very old hotel — opened in 1893 — that has created enough weird sounds and inexplicable stories to garner a reputation among MLB players as being completely haunted.

Many of these stories were collected by ESPN The Magazine in 2013 and, well, you should just read for yourself.

Here's Bryce Harper:

"One time last summer, before I went to sleep, I laid a pair of jeans and a shirt on that table at the foot of the bed, those things in hotels that you sit on to put on your shoes. I just laid 'em out, simple as that. When I woke up in the morning — I swear on everything — the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall. I was so flustered. I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was."

Brandon Phillips:

"We play Milwaukee a lot, but I remember one time I came into the room and just sat on the bed. Then, for some reason, the damn radio turned on. So I turned it off and got in the shower. When I was done, that motherf—er had turned back on."

And Michael Young:

"Oh, f— that place. Listen, I'm not someone who spreads ghost stories, so if I'm telling you this, it happened. A couple of years ago, I was lying in bed after a night game, and I was out. My room was locked, but I heard these footsteps inside my room, stomping around. I'd heard all these stories about this hotel, so I was wide awake at that point. And then I heard it again, these footsteps on the floor, so I yelled out, "Hey! Make yourself at home. Hang out, have a seat, but do not wake me up, okay?" After that, I didn't hear a thing for the rest of the night. I just let him know he was welcome, that we could be pals, that he could marinate in there for as long as he needed to, just as long as he didn't wake me up."

We really need to hand it to MLB traveling secretaries for continuing to book this place. You just don't get this stuff anywhere else.