Draymond Green expected to miss 4-6 weeks for Warriors after suffering ankle injury

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors will be without forward Draymond Green for four to six weeks due to a left ankle sprain, according to Andscape's Marc Spears.

Green's injury occurred earlier this week during a pickup game at Chase Center.

"I dodged a bullet and learned that today by the way it's [positively] reacting," Green told Spears. "Even with an MRI you don't see the trend of it immediately. The swelling is down."

The Warriors open training camp on Tuesday and begin their five-game preseason schedule on Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Their regular season schedule tips off Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns.

Green, 33, signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension in June after playing 73 games for the Warriors last season. He recorded 8.5 points per game, his best since 2017-18, in 2022-23. He's expected to be an important part of a Golden State team — one that will feature Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and now Chris Paul, who was acquired in a July trade — that is seeking its fifth NBA championship since 2015.