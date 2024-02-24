Duke's Kyle Filipowski, projected top 10 draft pick, injured as Wake Forest fans storm court after upset

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 21 Duke at Miami CORAL GABLES, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) shoots a free throw after a technical foul in the second half as the Miami Hurricanes faced the Duke Blue Devils on February 21, 2024, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 8 Duke was upset in an 83-79 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday, and star Blue Devil Kyle Filipowski was injured in the celebrations.

The court was immediately stormed by fans when regulation ended. Filipowski, a projected top 10 NBA Draft pick, was walking off the court when a fan sprinted in his path. He appeared to roll his ankle during the chaos, leading teammates and personnel to rush and help him off the court.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer called for change as he spoke to reporters after the loss:

"Flip sprains his ankle," he said. "When are we going to ban court stormings?"

Filipowski later took the podium and clarified that he injured his knee.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski appears to get injured amid the court-storming by Wake Forest students. pic.twitter.com/Rn0v39ayZS — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 24, 2024

Filipowski had just finished a solid game against the Demon Deacons, recording 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

After the disclaimer that he doesn't want to take away from Wake Forest's win, Scheyer emphasized the danger of the fans' actions.

"When I played, it was 10 seconds and then they would run on the floor," he said.

Jon Scheyer: “When are we going to ban court-storming? … It’s a dangerous thing.”



Scheyer says Kyle Filipowski sprained his ankle during the Wake Forest court-storm. pic.twitter.com/zE1yr7O6bJ — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) February 24, 2024

This story will be updated.