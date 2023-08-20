Dutch runner loses 10K-meter world championship with stumble in final stretch

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands falls as she approaches the finish leaving Gudaf Tsegay, of Ethiopia, left, to win the gold medal in the final of the Women's 10000-meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek/AP)

The 2023 World Athletics Championships saw a bizarre finish in the women's 10,000-meter race on Saturday, with two-time Olympic gold medalist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands going from first to 11th place in the home stretch.

Hassan had been leading the field as she made the final turn, but Ethiopa's Gudaf Tsegay quickly reached her for a neck-and-neck finish. Tsegay seemed to have the pace to win it, but all suspense was lost when Hassan fell in the last few steps to lose any chance at a medal. Tsegay won with a time of 31:27.18.

The race turned into an Ethiopian podium sweep with world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey coming in second and Ejgayehu Taye third. Hassan recovered to finish 11th.

You can see the finish here:

The sequence led to some disagreement between runners after the face, as Hassan suggested she might have been pushed by the surging Tsegay, via Reuters:

"I think I got pushed by the Ethiopian," Hassan said. "I hope I am not crazy. I will need to look at the replay to see what exactly happened."

Tsegay, meanwhile, suggested Hassan had actually impeded her path to the finish line:

"When Sifan tried to cross my line not far from the finish, I even did not pay attention to that," said Tsegay, who finished with a stream of blood running from her knee down her shin.

"It happens often at different competitions because every one of us always fights for leading position. I just had in my mind how to find the way to finish first and, probably, to make historical finish for our country and to make Ethiopian people proud of us."

A replay of the finish appears to support Tsegay's side of the story, as Hassan can be seen stretching her arm out in front of the Ethiopian:

Sifan Hassan fall is very clear here

You can see her elbow hitting tsegay

And before this part she actually had done this three times

In a bid to slow tsegay , but tsegay remained strong#WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/TxPiCACPll — Sholla Adam 🇰🇪 (@sholla_adam) August 19, 2023

Hassan won gold in the 10,000 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as gold in the 5,000 meters and bronze in the 1,500 meters. She won the 1,500 meters and the 10,000 meters at the 2019 world championships in Doha, but missed out on any medals in the 2022 meet in Eugene.

Tsegay won bronze in the 5,000 meters in Tokyo and gold in the same distance in Eugene.

One Dutchwoman falling in the home stretch of a race would be an unusual story. However, Femke Bol repeated very recent history in the 4x400-meter mixed relay just a few minutes later, opening the door for the United States to win gold and notch the world record:

WORLD RECORD 🚨🇺🇸@TeamUSA's Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, Matt Boling and Alexis Holmes capture gold in the mixed 4x400m relay! 🥇 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/lFld599h7z — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 19, 2023

The Netherlands was disqualified for that race. Clearly, the Dutch have had better track meets.