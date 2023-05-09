Dynasty Mock Draft: Complicated decisions after Bijan Robinson

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Now that the 2023 NFL draft is in the rear-view mirror and we know where this year's rookie prospects have all landed, it's a wonderful time to look at the class of '23 through the lens of a dynasty draft. When you're drafting in this longer-timeline format, it's good to weigh both the short-term and long-term prospects of each rookie.

Joining Matt Harmon for this 24-pick mini-dynasty draft is Late Round's JJ Zachariason. Before diving into the picks themselves, the guys react to some reporting over the weekend that proposes that the Kansas City Chiefs may value Kadarius Toney as ther WR1 — a bold statement indeed.

For the bulk of the show, however, the guys go turn-by-turn through a fake dynasty rookie draft. Now, the first pick is pretty easy with Atlanta's Bijan Robinson, but where do Matt & JJ value backs like Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and Seattle's Zach Charbonnet? And at what point in the draft should QBs like Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young & CJ Stroud be selected?

2:15 - Buying the Kadarius Toney WR1 hype in 2023?

11:30 - Dynasty Mock Draft Round 1: Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, Quentin Johnson, Anthony Richardson, Zach Charbonnet, Dalton Kincaid, Devon Achane, Jonathan Mingo, Bryce Young

47:36 - Dynasty Mock Draft Round 2: Jayden Reed, Marvin Mims Jr., Kendre Miller, Sam LaPorta, Josh Downs, CJ Stroud, Michael Mayer, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman, Roschon Johnson, Rashee Rice, Tank Bigsby

