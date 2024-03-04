Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 seasons

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 07: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

When Jason Kelce posted about keg stands on X Monday morning, Philadelphia Eagles fans knew what it meant: their beloved All-Pro center would be announcing his retirement after 13 years in the NFL.

At Eagles headquarters on Monday afternoon, Kelce tearfully recounted his journey through the game. He has never been afraid to share his emotions with the world, and this was no exception. He frequently stopped to let out the tears and compose himself. After dedicating his entire adult life thus far to playing Hall of Fame caliber football for the Eagles, he knew he'd earned it.

Jason Kelce was in tears at his retirement press conference before he even said a word 🫶



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oqfVY3dsSG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 4, 2024

Kelce thanked everyone he possibly could, from family to friends to coaches and even his old band teacher in high school. He thanked college classmates from Cincinnati, all four NFL head coaches he's played for (Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni), and the only boss he's ever had: Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Eagles.

As for what Kelce will do now, he's got the entire world at his feet. He and his brother have an enormously successful podcast. He's beloved around the NFL and especially in Philadelphia. He and his wife Kylie have a home in the Philly area where they're raising their three young daughters. It feels like it'll be hard to keep Kelce from doing something with his time, but no one would blame him if he took some actual time off.