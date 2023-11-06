Eagles get huge win, Bills look lost, C.J. Stroud is a superstar | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the Week 9 NFL slate one by one and react to the biggest storylines to come out of today's action. Jason and Frank start with their takeaways from the Bengals' victory over Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night and whether or not it's too late for Buffalo, the Chiefs' win in Germany over the Dolphins, the Eagles' crucial victory over the Cowboys and the late game shenanigans that took place and C.J. Stroud's unbelievable start to his career after his monster day in Houston.

Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate game-by-game, as they discuss whether or not the Ravens are the best team in the NFL, the Raiders' huge morale boost, the state of the Patriots and much more. The duo finish things off with a preview of the upcoming Monday night matchup between Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Zach Wilson and the Jets.

1:45 - Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

6:50 - Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs

11:45 - Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

18:05 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans

24:15 - New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders

31:05 - Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons

36:55 - Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens

41:15 - Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

42:00 - Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints

45:05 - Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns

48:45 - Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots

52:30 - Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers

57:45 - Monday night preview: Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."