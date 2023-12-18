Early NBA trade deadline buyers & sellers with Amin Elhassan | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Amin Elhassan joins Vincent Goodwill on the Good Word with Goodwill podcast to talk about some under the radar buyers and sellers heading into NBA trade season.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, former Phoenix Suns front office member Amin Elhassan talks with Vincent Goodwill about some of the early buyers and sellers at the beginning of NBA trade season, but first they start by talking about Bradley Beal getting injured (again) and what that process is like mentally for a player.

We kick off the buyers and sellers conversation with the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, who are shooting the lights out but could be looking to flip Kyle Lowry’s expiring contract for some more offensive help.

The guys then move on to the Sacramento Kings, who have been tied to Zach LaVine in some recent trade rumors, but Amin doesn’t think the Kings should push in their chips and attempt to add a star this season.

While attempting to talk about the New Orleans Pelicans as buyers, Vinnie and Amin end up talking about Zion Williamson’s weight and diet. He was recently ridiculed by Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley on TNT for not being in shape, and those are exactly the right people to be talking to Zion about the issue.

Speaking of Zion, he came into the NBA in the same draft class as Ja Morant, who has had different issues with staying on the court. Amin talks about why it was so important for Zion and Ja to be superstar players in the NBA and why it’s sad that they seem to be throwing the opportunity away.

The Atlanta Hawks are no better than they were a year ago, leading to speculation that they might be ready to tear it down and rebuild. The big question is whether it’s worth it to rebuild around Trae Young (again) or if it’s time to move on from a player that doesn’t play defense and isn’t well liked by other NBA players.

Cleveland has gotten off to a really rocky start this season and could be looking to ship out Donovan Mitchell before he demands a contract extension. Vinnie talks about why he thinks the team should be handed over to Evan Mobley, and Amin explains why that’s so hard to do after a playoff run.

Finally, this looks like the end of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Vinnie argues that LeBron James’ career path has made us think differently about how dynasties end, and Amin has some advice for the team’s front office.

