ESPN baseball reporter Marly Rivera fired after allegedly directing obscenity at a reporter at Yankees game

NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 20: A detail view of a microphone is seen with an ESPN logo on it during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Long-time baseball reporter Marly Rivera was fired by ESPN after reports emerged she hurled an obscenity at another reporter before a New York Yankees game. The network confirmed the firing Wednesday, telling the New York Post that Rivera "no longer works here."

The incident reportedly took place before the Yankees took on the Los Angeles Angels on April 18. Prior to the contest, Rivera reportedly confronted fellow reporter Ivón Gaete on the field. Rivera was allegedly upset because she claimed she scheduled time to speak with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Things escalated, and Rivera allegedly called Gaete a "f***ing c***."

TMZ obtained video of the confrontation, in which Rivera can be seen and heard uttering that phrase in front of Gaete, Judge and a number of children and Yankees fans standing in line on the field waiting for Judge to sign memorabilia. The video contains language that is not safe for work.

After Rivera used the phrase, she walked out of frame. Gaete appeared shocked before asking the person filming the exchange if they caught it on video. At that point, Rivera can be heard off camera saying, "I wasn't talking about you." Gaete is married to long-time MLB executive John Blundell.

Rivera released a statement to the New York Post on Wednesday saying she should not have reacted the way she did. Rivera claimed there were "extenuating circumstances" and called out her "sterling reputation across baseball."

On Thursday, The Washington Post revealed two more reported incidents in which Rivera is accused of acting in a hostile manner with other reporters. One involved Rivera allegedly using the phrase "white b****" while referring to another reporter. The other involves Rivera reportedly referring to a Latino reporter a "fake Hispanic." Multiple reporters provided details of those alleged incidents to the Washington Post.