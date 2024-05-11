Eurovision finale 2024: How to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the US

68. Eurovision Song Contest - 2nd semi-final 09 May 2024, Sweden, Malmö: Nemo from Switzerland performs "The Code" on the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2024 in the second semi-final in the Malmö Arena. The motto of the world's biggest singing competition is "United By Music". Photo: Jens Büttner/dpa (Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

It's time for the Grand Final of the 68th annual Eurovision Song Contest! The international competition brings together artists from 37 countries to perform original songs accompanied by fun and flashy performances. This year's Eurovision theme is "The Eurovision Lights," which the organization defines as, "a concept based on simple linear gradients, inspired by the vertical lines that permeate both the Northern lights and sound equalizers." Some of the names on the lineup this year include U.K. entry Olly Alexander of the band Years & Years, Windows95Man from Finland (last year's runner up), Baby Lasagna, Nemo, the Swiss entry with a ballad/rap/dance mashup that had audiences buzzing during qualifying.

After two days of semi-finals, the Eurovision finale will stream live in the US this Saturday, May 11. Are you ready to watch — and listen? Here’s everything you need to know before tuning into Eurovision 2024.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The Eurovision Grand Final will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET for US audiences.

What channel is the Eurovision Song Contest on?

In the US, Eurovision will stream live exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. However, the contest will NOT be airing on NBC. The Eurovision Song contest is airing free in most European countries, so if you want to tune into a different broadcast of the show, like the BBC’s free coverage of the contest, you can do so with the help of a VPN

How to watch Eurovision in the US:

How to watch Eurovision in the US without Peacock:

In the UK, all three Eurovision events will air on BBC One and stream via BBC iPlayer totally free. If you want to watch Graham Norton’s commentary on the contest but you don’t live in the UK, you can still tune in with the help of a VPN.

Some regions of the world are also able to tune into a livestream of the 2024 Eurovision Song contest via YouTube. But US audiences are unfortunately not able to access this free Eurovision livestream without the help of a VPN.

What is the Eurovision Song Contest?

Often compared to the Olympics (of music), Eurovision is a musical competition where artists from 37 European countries compete with original songs from all genres. The public vote on which artist — and subsequent country they are representing — will win.

The song-filled spectacle is typically watched by around 160 million people. It is the world's most-watched non-sporting event and is surpassed in audience only by the Olympics and the World Cup.

Who is performing in Eurovision this year?

Grand Final (prequalified):

France: Slimane – “Mon amour”

Germany: ISAAK – “Always on the Run”

Italy: Angelina Mango – “La nola”

Spain: Nebuloussa – “ZORRA”

Sweden: Marcus & Martinus – “Unforgettable”

United Kingdom: Olly Alexander – “Dizzy”

2024 Eurovision odds:

Wondering who will win Eurovision 2024? Yahoo UK has you covered.

Where is Eurovision held?

The 2024 competition will be held in last year’s winner’s home country, and this year, that’s Sweden! This year's contest will take place in the city of Malmö.

2024 Eurovision hosts:

Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Who won Eurovision 2023?

Last year, Sweden took home the prize for best song, represented by the artist Loreen with her ballad “Tattoo.”