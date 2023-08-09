Ex-Chiefs, Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland arrested on car theft, gun, drug charges

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bashaud Breeland, the 2019 Super Bowl champ formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, has been arrested in North Carolina on numerous felony charges.

Records show the eight-year NFL veteran was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail at 2:12 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and lists eight crimes he's been charged with. Those crimes include possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of two different types of illegal drugs.

According to WBTV.com, all those charges stem from a traffic stop that took place on Monday. The police reportedly found a lot of illegal stuff, including the very car everything was contained in.

A police report associated with his arrest revealed he was in possession of a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, multiple guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s.

Police seized the vehicle and weapons along with more than five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop along North Graham Street on Monday afternoon.

Breeland, 31, hasn't played in the NFL since 2021. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2014 and played for them through the 2017 season, appearing in 60 games and starting 57. He'd inked a three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers before the 2018 season, but the deal was voided after Breeland failed the physical due to a non-football injury. So he spent a year with the Green Bay Packers instead, then landed with the Chiefs in 2019 where he was part of the team that won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs re-signed Breeland in 2020, but he received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He played after he was reinstated, but the Chiefs moved on from him at the end of the season. He started 13 games for the Vikings in 2021, but hasn't played since.

Records show Breeland was released on $30,000 bail at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning.