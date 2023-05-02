Ex-heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder reportedly arrested on weapons charge in Los Angeles

BOX-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-HELENIUS Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion boxer Deontay The Bronze Bomber Wilder poses during his weigh-in ahead of their WBC Heavyweight title fight against Swedish-Finnish boxer Robert The Nordic Nightmare Helenius in New York City on October 14, 2022. - Wilder and Helenius will fight on October 15, 2022 at Barclays Center. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was arrested early Tuesday morning in Los Angeles on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon, according to TMZ.

The arrest reportedly came on a routine traffic stop in which Wilder was pulled over in Hollywood around 1:15 a.m. when officers allegedly noticed his Rolls-Royce has illegally tinted windows and an obstructed license plate.

The officers claimed to smell a marijuana odor from the car during the stop and searched it, leading to them allegedly finding marijuana and a gun. Wilder was reportedly cooperative, but was taken into custody, leaving jail on bond at 6:34 a.m.

Wilder appeared to respond to the report of his arrest with a short tweet: "I'd rather be safe than sorry. The End."

The arrest comes six months after Wilder's most recent fight, a first-round KO of Robert Helenius, and 18 months after he finished his ill-fated trilogy against Tyson Fury.

Currently holding a record of 43-2-1, Wilder's next fight has not yet been announced, though there have been extensive rumblings that he will face fellow former champ Anthony Joshua in a matchup the boxing world was clamoring for five years ago.

It's unclear if this arrest will affect those discussions.

