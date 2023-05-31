F1 betting, odds: Can Fernando Alonso possibly knock Max Verstappen off the top of the podium in Spain?

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The Max Verstappen show rolls into Barcelona this week for the Spanish Grand Prix (9 a.m. ET, ESPN).

F1's two-time reigning champion appears well on his way to a third straight title, having won four of six rounds of the world championship so far this season, the latest in a dominant 27-second win in mixed conditions at Monaco. Verstappen enters the weekend at -250 according to BetMGM and only two other drivers – Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso – have better than +2200 odds.

The Circuit de Catalunya holds a special place in Verstappen lore as it is the site of his first career win in 2016, the very week he was promoted from Toro Rosso to its senior team Red Bull Racing.

Even if it means putting up $2.50 for every dollar you’d earn, bet on the Dutchman. Only mechanical failure or a crash is stopping him. But, if you’re adventurous, here are some other bets worth considering this weekend:

Fernando Alonso to finish on the podium (-185)

He’s only finished worse than third once this season – a fourth place at Baku in what was also his worst qualifying performance – and he’s in his native Spain. In less competitive Alpine machinery a year ago, Alonso drove from last on the grid to a ninth-place finish. He projects to do far better this weekend for Aston Martin.

Mercedes and Red Bull drivers to finish in the top 6 (+110)

This bet would have cashed last year in Spain and it has happened in three out of six rounds this season including the last two. The only lingering worry here would be the strength of Mercedes’ car this season, but the upgrade package the Silver Arrows brought to Monaco enabled both drivers to better their starting grid position – something that’s increasingly difficult in the principality.

One Aston Martin driver to not finish in the points (+150)

We’ve already pitched you on Alonso finishing on the podium, which means we’re not expecting much from Lance Stroll this weekend. His average finish at Catalunya is 12th and he has never finished a Spanish Grand Prix on the lead lap.

Esteban Ocon to finish in the top 6 (+250)

The Frenchman and his Alpine Renault team look to be rounding into form over the last couple of race weekends culminating in Ocon’s third-place finish at Monaco. Though he was seventh last year in the Alpine, he’s never had a car this good and he’s showing what he can do.

Verstappen to win by more than 10 seconds, have the fastest lap and Red Bull to have the fastest pit stop (+1200)

At those odds and as dominant as Verstappen and Red Bull have shown to be this season, it’s definitely worth taking a flyer.